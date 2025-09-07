5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting September 8

All week, from September 8 - 14, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. At the start of the week, the Aries Moon will have us all curious and prepared to take action after the impactful lunar eclipse in Pisces.

Then, on September 10, the Taurus Moon adds an element of romance. When the Moon is in Gemini, as it will be on September 12, communication is heightened, and we will enjoy the connections that we make. Five zodiac signs will feel especially revitalized and ready to explore this new terrain as we navigate the eclipse energy this week.

1. Aries

With the Moon in your sign early in the week, Aries, take advantage of this energy by doing the tasks that you’ve put off. Utilize a planner and be mindful of your time. You will feel more energized, especially after the eclipse.

This is a good week to work well with others, but you are also learning how to set and uphold boundaries. Be open to helping others, but also consider your boundaries if they ask too much of you. After the Lunar eclipse, you will feel renewed and prepared to prioritise what is most important.

During the Moon in Taurus, you must do things at your own pace. Prioritize self-care during this period. Eclipse season will be a stepping stone that prepares you for when Saturn enters your sign next year. Start by incorporating patience this week, and you may surprise yourself with what you can accomplish at this time.

2. Cancer

Cancer, the Aries Moon will be a triumphant transit, highlighting your achievements. Focus on the tasks that give you the most problems and form a plan to tackle them, as you will receive plenty of insight from the lunations this week. You may feel a lot more industrious and empowered as the Aries Moon helps you to lead and be in the spotlight.

Friendship will be the predominant theme during the Taurus Moon. Then, when the Moon enters Gemini later in the week, you will benefit from researching and recharging your batteries. By taking it slow, you will see a plethora of things you may have missed during the eclipse. This energy will allow you to edit, revise, and incorporate any changes you need in your life.

3. Libra

The Aries transit early in the week will bring the focus on collaborations with others, Libra. Because Mars is in your sign, the lesson for this week will center on being more mature, disciplined, and not letting your emotions get the best of you. The Moon in Taurus on September 10 will make you more practical; however, the transit also brings an abundance of energy for socializing. You could be intrigued by workshops or feel a pull to participate in activities within your community.

This week may also be a creative period, helping you reconnect with your talents. The eclipse served as a reminder to show others your talents and sharpen your skills. Once the Moon is in Gemini, the desire to upgrade your craft will be emphasized even further. Consider starting a course or reading a good book that helps you improve. Be open to what the future holds for you and don’t think any less of your talents.

4. Sagittarius

As a mutable sign, Sagittarius, the eclipse has shown you that you should expect even more transformations over the next six months. At the start of the week, the Aries energy adds optimism and helps you feel more in your element. This is your awakening as you begin to receive clarity after the lunation. Saturn may have also clouded your vision and goals, but the Aries energy can shed some light.

The Taurus Moon will add structure and grounding. Focus on discipline during this period and be flexible in making changes. This Moon will also help you to work well with others, especially colleagues. Be open to listening to people and don't pass judgment.

The week closes with the Gemini Moon, shifting the focus to your relationships. Spend time with friends, join a club, or focus on enjoyable activities. This week provides a fresh start as you continue to navigate the eclipse season.

5. Capricorn

Creative inspiration will be very potent during the eclipse, Capricorn. And with the Moon in Aries, you’re going to feel very driven to work on whatever you have started over the last six months.

The Moon in Taurus provides a great energy to connect with your ideas and the works you’ve created. For those who have children, this transit will also motivate you to spend more time with them and focus on activities that help you bond. Overall, the Taurus energy will feel revitalizing and encouraging, so prioritize happiness at this time.

The Moon in Gemini prepares you to create your blueprint for this eclipse season. Bring some meaningful changes to your routines so you do not get bored with them as time passes.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.