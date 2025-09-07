What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 8, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope is here with what each zodiac sign needs to know about September 8, 2025. Starting on Monday, the Moon will enter Aries, making it more challenging to connect with your softer feelings; instead, you'll choose strength over passivity. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Emperor.

The Emperor is about leadership, so this is the day to ask yourself how you like to manage things. Initiate projects, play a supportive role in collaborative teams or work independently. Let's find out what else this may mean for your astrological sign starting on Monday.

What each zodiac sign needs to know on Monday, September 8, 2025, according to a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands, reversed

Aries, you love when life is slightly unpredictable but in a safe, non-harmful way. Yet, on September 8, the Four of Wands, reversed, indicates that you may need to be flexible, as some plans may not run as smoothly as you'd like.

This is when your resourcefulness comes in handy. Instability can be uncomfortable for you and everyone else involved. Yet, if you see the moment as an adventure and an opportunity for growth, you'll take what may have made you feel overwhelmed and become emotionally stronger.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant, reversed

Taurus, you like to do things your way. Most of the time, your way works out well, and you often feel as if people would listen to your advice; they would be better off. Today, however, the Hierophant, reversed, suggests change may be the high road.

You may experience some self-doubt, wondering if you should break a habit or try something new if what you're currently doing works well for you. Today's about testing the waters to see what could be, not what already is.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords, reversed

Gemini, today's tarot message is to be cautious. Your tarot card for the day, the Page of Swords, reversed, is warning against gossip or idle chit-chat that leads to things that you shouldn't talk about.

You may be tempted to join a conversation involving other people. Should that happen, be cautious with your words. Be wise with how you interact. Avoid speaking ill of anyone since the card warns that it could create a problem you don't want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot, reversed

Cancer, you are the type of zodiac sign that picks up on the energy around you. If you walk into a room and it's tense, you feel it. When you meet someone happy, you pick that up right away, too.

So, when you have a day that involves the Chariot, reversed, a card you rule, moodiness is to be expected. You may go through several strong emotions today, and it's all part of your sensitivity.

Some of these feelings are meant for you to understand; others are meant to be dismissed. You get to choose what to do and when.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

Leo, you were born to be the leader of the pack. As a Leo, it's natural for you to find where you will shine the most.

So, when you have the Three of Wands tarot as your card for the day, you will feel a sense of longing for the limelight.

You may not know what area of your life will take off, but something good will make people take notice, and they won't resist paying attention to what you have to say.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

Virgo, you can tell when someone is feeling sad. As the sign that rules wellness and mental health, you can pick up what people are going through.

Today's tarot message is about paying attention to body language and recognizing when someone is withdrawn. You may sense that a friend has pulled back emotionally from the world. Inquire. Ask what's wrong and see how you may be able to help.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, one thing that warms your heart is knowing your family feels loved, and the thing that causes you to feel sadness is sensing when someone doesn't.

Today, you may notice disharmony in your family, which can lead you to want to resolve the issue quickly.

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about resolving conflicts that challenge closeness and intimacy. If there's anyone who can do it, you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, you invest in yourself, and you also have no fear about investing in others. So when you decide to pull back your energy and apply it toward yourself, it may make people wonder if you're acting selfish, even when you're not.

Sometimes you have to take time out for yourself and do what is in your best interest. Doing so doesn't make you selfish at all; be confident that you're doing what's right for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you are someone who values honest feedback and raw opinions. So, when you ask for it, you don't mind if it's harsh or slightly brutal to hear; if that's how it needs to be.

However, there may be a moment of self-doubt, when you are asked to return the favor.

The Queen of Wands, reversed, is asking you not to self-censor or to withhold your opinions. True friendships reciprocate energy for energy and learn to adjust to what's authentic in the relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you appreciate and value good leadership, and you try to emulate the traits you feel are helpful and kind. So, on September 8, when you observe someone not doing the same, it can be offsetting to you. You'll wonder what is wrong and ask yourself if you should point it out.

The King of Swords, reversed, is an invitation to step into a leadership role when someone else has failed to uphold their professional standards in this area. You may be tempted to return attitude for attitude, but instead, model what you believe is the right thing to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, sometimes being a peacemaker means throwing in the towel and letting another person win an argument. Today's tarot card, the Five of Swords, reversed, reminds you of how conflicts can work when you are in the heat of one.

You may feel like you need to defend yourself or speak your mind, but taking a different position that is unexpected could be the fastest way toward resolution, which is a true win.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance, reversed

Pisces, your tarot card for the day, the Temperance, reversed, reminds you to be patient with the process. Sometimes you will need to slow down to savor the moments. It can feel uncomfortable at first.

You may wonder if you're missing out on other things or wasting time, but life happens at its own pace: sometimes it moves quickly, and other times it pauses. You will see significant growth, but you have to learn to be where you are now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.