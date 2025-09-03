Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, September 4 — A New Chapter Begins

Love horoscopes are here for September 4, 2025, when the Moon and Pluto will unite in Aquarius, calling each zodiac sign to face their deepest fears. The Moon represents your emotional self, while Pluto governs the darkness within. Yet, Pluto is also the alchemist of the cosmos, so what you fear is actually what will set you free. With Pluto in Aquarius, you are being supported in your healing so that you can begin a new and authentic chapter in your romantic life — but first, you must face your fears as well as your feelings.

The Moon and Pluto in Aquarius on Thursday bring about an increase in your emotional awareness. This is a time for a transformation through the lens of truth. Allow yourself to embrace your fears, desires, and feelings, knowing that the only way to grow and receive the love you desire is by honoring all parts of yourself, not just those that are comfortable. Be radically honest. This is a time for an emotional purge before the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7, so use it to face your fears and embrace the waves of change as they move through your life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 4, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Express your genuine feelings to others, Aries. The Moon and Pluto will unite in Aquarius, which draws attention to your house of relationships and friends.

Whether this involves letting someone know just how deeply you feel, or that their actions have hurt you, you need to allow yourself to express your genuine feelings. This isn’t a time to worry about protecting others, but rather to ensure that you are advocating for yourself.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must look at the full picture, Taurus. You crave stability so profoundly that you can often sacrifice yourself to maintain it. However, what is sacrificed or avoided will never lead to the true sense of security that you crave.

As the Moon and Pluto dance together in Aquarius, try to look at the picture of what’s going on. It’s okay if you are feeling unsure or on the fence about a relationship right now, but you do need to be honest about it.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your deepest desires, Gemini. You are a zodiac sign of duality, which also means that you have a full spectrum of desires that make up who you are.

With the Moon and Aquarius aligning together in Aquarius, you are being urged to embrace your deepest desires instead of what only feels convenient.

This energy involves a new beginning that you have been contemplating but have yet to take action on. To feel lucky in love, though, you first have to honor what it is you want for yourself.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor your feelings, Cancer. You don’t ever have to talk yourself into staying if what you’re craving has changed. If you want a dynamic and spiritually connected relationship, then you must honor that.

The energy today will reveal where you’ve been resisting change as well as your own feelings. This is meant to help you be honest with yourself so that you can recognize that there isn’t actually preventing you from the romantic bliss that you dream of.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be fully seen, Leo, but also do the same for your partner. The Moon and Pluto in Aquarius aim at your house of relationships.

This will encourage you to confront a brutal truth or secret that you or they have been hiding. While this doesn’t necessarily lead to the end of the relationship, you must bring what is in the darkness to light.

To be loved, is to be fully seen, not just for the good parts of who you are, but those that you have to show a bit more love and grace to. Allowing yourself to be loved in this way has the potential to foster a deeper and more authentic relationship moving forward.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be courageous, sweet Virgo. The energy of Aquarius isn’t one that you are naturally comfortable with. After all, where you like logic and details, Aquarius wants to rebel and embrace freedom.

But this is a necessary step in your romantic journey. The Moon and Pluto will meet in Aquarius in your house of well-being. This affects how you conduct your relationship daily, as well as your boundaries and approach to love.

With the energy of Aquarius present, you are being asked to be courageous, to change what isn’t working and to set yourself free to receive love.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Follow your own heart, and no one else’s, Libra. The Moon and Pluto will unite in Aquarius in your house of marriage, romance, and joy.

While this energy is positive, it also highlights the importance of following your own heart and ensuring you’re not agreeing to anything to maintain peace.

Be honest about the kind of relationship you’re looking for and don’t let yourself be swayed by anyone, as a fear of losing someone is never a reason to give up your own values.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth never hides for long, Scorpio. Aquarius energy rules your sector of home, family and belonging. With Aquarius present here, there is a deep need to feel free, as well as a reminder to listen to your own inner compass.

Reflect on your romantic life and whether you’ve been honoring yourself or trying to live up to obligations and responsibilities. The energy of the Moon and Pluto will require that you honor your truth and set yourself free, no matter what the obstacles.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Say what you mean and mean what you say, Sagittarius. Rather than trying to control the outcome by censoring yourself or only telling half-truths, let the energy of the Moon and Pluto in Aquarius bring about transparent honesty.

Pluto asks that you reveal the truth, while the Moon brings awareness to your feelings. This speaks to your ability to tell the whole story in your romantic life, rather than only what you think your partner wants to hear.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s never too late to change your mind, Capricorn. As one of the most industrious zodiac signs, it’s no surprise that you often prioritize career and finances over romantic matters.

This doesn’t mean your relationship or that special person in your life isn’t important to you, but you appreciate matters like your career because they are straightforward and tangible.

Yet, the Moon and Pluto in Aquarius may provide you with a unique perspective. This may lead you to realize that love is genuinely the most important thing, or that you may need to reorganize your life to feel like it’s in alignment with your values.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become your most authentic self, Aquarius. The Moon and Pluto will join together in your zodiac sign of Aquarius today, inspiring authenticity and transformation. This energy helps you vocalize your emotional growth and be open to how that changes your relationship.

Be sure to embrace all facets of yourself, not just those you are familiar with. You may have a sudden epiphany today that will truly change everything.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sit with your fears, sweet Pisces. Aquarius energy rules the house of your subconscious. This is the part of you where your wounds, fears and intuition reside. Yet, it’s also a place where you are meant to bring healing.

Today will be all about your emotions and finally understanding what has been lurking beneath the surface of your smile.

Try to set aside time for yourself so that you can sit with your fears and have a good cry if necessary. Being honest about what you’re scared of can help you be sure they don’t hold you back from love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.