Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 4, 2025

Today's tarot horoscope for August 4, 2025, is here to help each zodiac sign find the patience and the strength to do a tough thing. The astrology on Monday is right for the moment. The Moon is in Sagittarius; meanwhile, the Sun remains courageous in Leo.

Our collective tarot card for today is Temperance, aka patience. Since the Moon speaks to stern and disciplined Saturn, it's possible to find inner discipline no matter what the situation. Let's find out what else is in store for us on Monday, to see what your message and advice are from a tarot card reader.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Monday, August 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups, reversed

Aries, you can do so many things, and yet there's a sense of emptiness in your heart. Today's Ace of Cups, reversed, is a signal to pay attention to those pangs of loneliness so you can address them.

Today's Sagittarius Moon speaking to Saturn brings attention to travel and things you can do to make your life better. Consider taking a trip to explore the world — and yourself!

Give yourself something to look forward to and focus on creating a life you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

Taurus, it's always a good idea to have a plan, and to know what you want to do in the future. Today's Two of Wands, reversed tarot card, indicates a lack of attention to detail.

Instead of being spontaneous, take a few minutes to map out your day and the things you want to accomplish. Consider the resources you have and what you can achieve within the next 24 hours, so you have a clean slate tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

Gemini, there comes a point in life when you are ready to try something new, which stimulates fresh ideas and a desire to start anew.

On August 4, The Star is pointing you in the direction of fresh starts, from friendships to partnerships in business and love.

What do you desire to try that you've never done before? What part of your life is ready to be reimagined and redesigned? Explore it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

Cancer, you are a tender soul who loves it when people open up to you and when you're able to be transparent with them. Today's Queen of Swords tarot card signifies a need for transparent communication grounded in honesty and authenticity.

Today, you may have something go on at the workplace that involves reviewing habits or day-to-day activities. Be honest when possible and try to be solution-oriented.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Cups

Leo, it's good to enjoy the finer things in life, and there should be no shame or guilt felt because you want to savor the pleasures you can afford.

The Nine of Cups tarot card during a Sagittarius Moon encourages you to discipline your life so that you can acquire and build the world you crave.

Today's message is to continually level up and learn as much as you can to reach a place where you feel happy and fulfilled.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups

Virgo, your imagination is the mechanism for dreaming big. Don't make it a habit of pushing away any ideas because they seem impossible. Remember, landing on the Moon and Mars was once just a pipe dream, but it became a reality.

On August 4, delve into the subconscious, even if it feels uncomfortable, and cultivate a deep inner world of possibility. See where your life can go when you trust that everything has a level of possibility; you have to find out what that is for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Pentacles

Your goal on August 4, Libra, is to aim for groundedness. You are a balance sign, so when your life feels off kilter, it affects you deeply.

You want to dig into the things that bring your life a sense of assurance, from the words you speak and the people you talk with.

The Queen of Pentacles is a signal that your life is poised to enter a new era of abundance, but it's up to you to cultivate an environment of support that enables you to achieve your dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon

Trust yourself, Scorpio, even when you seem to be presented with information or facts. The Moon tarot card often indicates deception or an air of cloudiness that limits or hinders clarity.

The message for you today, while the Moon is in honest Sagittarius, is to vet everything so that what you do makes sense. Don't invest in things on a whim. Be sure that your time, energy, resources and money are spent wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, sometimes a person or situation considers itself kind, but it's tone deaf to the culture or other people. Your sensitivity goes up on August 4, 2025.

According to the King of Swords, reversed tarot card, you may have recently experienced a sense of aloofness or lack of awareness.

Your experiences can help others become more open to what people feel. It might even be pleasurable for you to share your insights with others in writing, poems, or other creative art forms.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, things happen in relationships. Your life goes in one direction, and another person's life heads in the opposite direction. You sense a disconnect, and it brings you a sense of sorrow.

You may feel like this is the end of a chapter in your life, perhaps involving a home matter or someone you live with. On August 4, 2025, rather than fight against what appears to be a natural progression, observe, learn and most importantly, evolve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, write down your financial goals. You can start with a number, but goals related to wealth and economic status can extend beyond the money in your bank account or investment portfolio.

Today's tarot card, the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to include what your lifestyle would be like. Who do you help? How does your increase improve the lives of others, not just your own?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Cups

Pisces, it's healthy to think about your life and future. It's encouraged to be introspective and aware, but today's Four of Cups is reminding you to be cautious not to become so inward-focused that short-sightedness sets in.

Areas to note, during the Sagittarius Moon, are your career and finances. In other words, if you're all about money or work, try to find a balance that makes time for friendships, family, and romance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.