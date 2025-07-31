Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For August 1, 2025

On the first day of the month, August 1, 2025, we have some intense energy around us, and we may see some of that in the interpretation of each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for the day. Overall, since the Sun is in Leo, there's a natural inclination toward wanting to be recognized and respected, of course.

The Moon is in Scorpio, so we are evaluating how people treat us closely. Venus is in trouble, though, as she hits a harsh tone with both Saturn and Neptune. It's time to wake up about matters related to love. And, what we see prompts each astrological sign to evaluate how we work in relationships (like it or not)! Let's find out what else is in store this Friday.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for you on Friday, August 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

Aries, you're known for your high-energy and slightly impulsive traits; however, this is part of your charm and what people love about having you around.

Life is constantly changing, and today, you may encounter an opportunity that ignites a spark within you and motivates you to explore what it has to offer.

The message from the Fool tarot card is that people may not be supportive of your decision at first. They may feel like you're rushing too fast and making a mistake. So, as always, do what makes the most sense for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Death, reversed

Taurus, you learn a valuable lesson about life on August 1, 2025, and that's situations that appear to be dead aren't always a done deal. The Death tarot card reverse indicates a pause or delay in completing a task.

You may need to put an appointment on hold for now, with no future date set, or something you thought you would handle today may no longer be necessary.

The point is to be flexible, especially since, as a fixed earth sign, you can be stubborn when plans change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Swords

Gemini, the Queen of Swords, could be all the things you want in a friend right now. Someone who is smart and a bit sassy. A person with intuitive traits and a bit of nurture.

On Friday, you may meet someone while out and about who embodies what you're looking for, and it gives you a sense of hope.

If you're looking for a therapist, a doctor with a good bedside manner, or a mentor you can trust, today is the day to live life with eyes wide open.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

Cancer, healing takes time, especially when you have been hurt by a person so deeply that your heartache. But on August 1, you'll wake up and feel like life has shifted in a positive direction.

You won't be in a state of dread, like times in the past when you thought of an ex or a situation that made you feel embarrassed. Something new returns in its place, a feeling of peace and forgiveness.

This is good news from the Three of Swords, reversed, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: The Empress, reversed

Leo, you are ruled by the Sun, and one of your traits is creativity. However, the Empress, reversed tarot card, is a sign that your imagination is experiencing a type of block.

One suggestion for you today is to do something entirely different to stimulate inspiration, wonder and awe. Go somewhere you've always wanted to go and explore this Friday, August 1.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Pentacles

Virgo, the goal is self-reliance, and for you, that means financial independence. Today's Nine of Pentacles tarot card is an encouraging sign of the future.

Regardless of your current financial situation, you will find it easier to see your finances grow. Better will become best, and good will become great!

August 1 can be the first day of your financial boom. You're about to manifest abundance, so keep working.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Libra, it's always good to take care of your health in spiritual, physical and emotional matters.

Today's message from the Tower is to remove anything that creates problems in life or adds unwanted and unnecessary drama beginning on Friday, August 1, 2025.

You don't have to allow negative energy to impact your body or environment. You can't control others, but you can limit their impact on you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, procrastination can be a way of expressing a lack of direction. You, or someone you know, may not complete tasks promptly.

What gives? What's happening? That's what the Three of Pentacles, reverse warns against on August 1, a feeling that life is in process but stuck.

It's possible that they don't know where to start or have trouble envisioning what things will look like once they're finished.

This can be a challenging problem to resolve, but it can be done. Start with your why.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, you cannot get someone to stop being stubborn even when you try to persuade them to do things for their good.

Today's warning from the Six of Swords, reversed tarot card, is to avoid placing yourself in situations that waste time and energy.

If you can tell that someone is being difficult, and that's just a part of their personality, let go. Focus on yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, things can be overly stable to the point where they hit a dead stop. While you might like knowing that you're in a fixed situation, it's not always best for relationships, friendships or business.

When things don't evolve, they can gradually lose their impact. Today's message from the Four of Pentacles tarot card is to push past your comfort zone, beginning on Friday, August 1.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Swords

Aquarius, how do you handle critical decision-making? Do you need to write things down to figure out your plan? Or do you prefer to think things over in your mind silently until your choice feels right and you know what to do?

It only takes a few seconds to make a singular decision that can change your life. Today, August 1, 2025, the King of Swords tarot card indicates a huge moment where you realize you have to do something fast.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

Pisces, pat yourself on the back today because it appears that you have something incredible happening in your life that you ought to be so proud of. Have you been working hard on a project or goal?

Do you have something you were hoping would happen this week, and manifested it? You may have a tiny bit of hope in your heart, but the universe does not disappoint you this Friday, August 1.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.