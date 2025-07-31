3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On August 1, 2025

On August 1, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites, during Venus square Saturn. This transit can feel like a wall between what we want and what’s actually possible, but for three zodiac signs, it shows us what we're really made of. This day proves that we aren't necessarily blocked by the things that once stood in our way.

Venus square Saturn helps us see what is real and what's just a distraction. We may even feel lucky that such a revelation occurred, as we were seriously in need of one. On August 1, our steadiness and dedication are noticed by the universe, and in turn, the universe shows us how to make the most of it. This is a very special and creative time, and for these three zodiac signs, much good is on the way.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You’ve been doubting whether something you care about is still worth the effort. Do you try, or do you walk away? On August 1, the answer shows up, and it’s a firm yes, go for it.

Venus square Saturn gives you a clear signal that what you’ve been working toward is paying off, Gemini. So, don't go searching for new ways to get out of it.

The universe is making it very clear to you that you've got something great going on now, and that it's up to you to stick with it and see it through to the end. The joy you'll receive from this when you do will be over the top.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You may find that this day, August 1, is set up for you to take note of all you've done to get where you are right now. You've set boundaries in place, and during Venus square Saturn, you realize just how right you were in doing so.

You held the line, and now things are panning out for you, just as you wanted them to. There's nothing big and dramatic going on; just a self-assured nod that shows you that the universe is on your side.

You're in that phase of your life where you aren't interested in compromising, at least not if the compromise seems unfair or worse, uninteresting to you. You have cosmic support, and you feel stronger than ever, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It's not like you need attention or praise, Aquarius, but you may want to be recognized for something you've done, mainly because it's that GOOD. Hello, universe, are you listening?

August 1 presents you with the transit of Venus square Saturn, and that makes recognition possible. You may hear it in the form of an extraordinary compliment or even an overdue apology. Whatever it is will feel complete.

Because you have stayed true to yourself, you feel as though the rewards you are now receiving are worthy and real. You followed your heart and now, Aquarius, you feel like you are one with everything, in all the right ways.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.