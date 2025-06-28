Love Horoscope For June 29 — The Past Is Behind You

On Sunday, June 29, the Virgo Moon will square Uranus in Taurus, providing each zodiac sign's love horoscope with an opportunity to bring your emotional lessons to fruition and helping to free yourself from the past. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, helping you to understand that you can’t sacrifice your well-being or dreams to have stability in your life.

This has taught a painful lesson: toxic relationships can be consistently unpredictable, yet that doesn’t mean they are healthy. The Moon in Virgo, the sign of the healer, is helping you take what you’ve learned in your romantic life since 2018 and free you from your emotional wounds. You may see themes reach fruition or come to a breaking point that you’ve been dealing with since 2018. Just continue to trust in what you deserve and remember not every ending is truly a loss.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 29, 2025:

Aries

Let go of the life you thought you’d live, sweet Aries. You have come so far in understanding what you deserve in romance, but that also means you must change your vision for the future. The plan that you had for your life was your starting point.

This was the journey that enabled you to become the person you are, but it doesn’t mean you’re meant to stay with it. Be open today to seeing what is ending within your life, knowing that the universe has a far greater plan than you could ever have imagined.

Taurus

Sit with the changes, beautiful Taurus. Uranus has been in your zodiac sign of Taurus since 2018, bringing dramatic changes to your sense of self and how you approach romantic matters.

With this transit ending, as Uranus prepares to enter Gemini on July 7, it’s essential to give yourself alone time to process the changes that have occurred. You may not know where to go from here, but you soon will.

For now, it’s enough to reflect on how you and your life have changed over the last few years, practicing gratitude for all you’ve learned.

Gemini

Make a plan for your healing, dearest Gemini. You may want to get ahead of the energy and make an appointment with your counselor or therapist today.

Uranus is helping you wrap up some significant aspects of your inner healing, but it feels like there may be difficulties surrounding it. You may be on the brink of making some substantial changes in your home and relationship, as the Virgo Moon reflects the lessons of the South Node in this earth sign.

Try to reach out for help in processing your feelings, knowing that going back is no longer an option.

Cancer

Not everyone who says they love you means it, Cancer. This is one of the lessons you’ve learned in the last few years.

Someone can love how you make them feel about themselves, they can love what you bring to their life, and love spending time with you, yet that doesn’t mean they genuinely love you.

Be willing to examine the patterns in your romantic relationships and identify what may be preventing you from feeling truly seen by your romantic partner.

Leo

It’s not what you have, but who you are, that matters most, dearest Leo. You need to work on affirming your value and presence, rather than chasing proof of your worthiness.

The status of your romantic relationship doesn’t define your worth, yet this has been a lesson you had to learn for yourself. Try to honor what you deserve today, rather than placing value only on what your life looks like to others.

You're on the brink of making some significant changes in your life, but you need to ensure that you’re honoring your worth in the process.

Virgo

It’s OK to prioritize yourself, Virgo. You give so much of yourself to others, including your romantic partner, that you must call your energy back to yourself from time to time.

Try to reflect on the dreams and ambitions you had for your life in 2018 and then be honest with yourself about what you have or haven’t achieved.

You may need to get back on track with yourself and your life, rather than letting your relationship dictate your journey. Be gentle with your feelings today and remember that what is meant for you can never be ruined.

Libra

You can feel change coming, sweet Libra. It doesn’t mean you need to do anything at this moment, but you must honor what you’re feeling. You are done accepting less than you deserve and want in relationships.

You are done simply being so understanding when your well-being and needs are being compromised. Yet, your partner is never going to be the one to end things, and so this decision rests solely on you.

Be sure that you’re not abandoning yourself today to appease your partner, as the connection you’re in may not be able to continue to grow with you.

Scorpio

It's not your job to make other people accept your decisions, Scorpio. You have been through the trenches in your romantic life over the last few years as Uranus moved through your house of relationships.

This has brought about a dramatic shift in how you define stability and approach romantic matters. Yet, that doesn’t mean the growth is finished, but only that you’re ready for the next level.

Be sure that you’re not overworking to make others accept or approve of your romantic decisions, as the only thing that matters is how you feel about it all.

Sagittarius

If you’re not happy with your life, you can always change it, Sagittarius. Don’t talk yourself into thinking that you have to live a life you feel disconnected from, or that you don’t have any other romantic prospects in your life.

Whatever you are dissatisfied with, you do have the power to change. Yet, that means you can no longer talk yourself into doing what you think you should.

While you may be able to go through the motions, it doesn’t mean genuine love can be achieved in this way, or that you’ll be happy with the outcome.

Capricorn

Each choice that you make redirects your path, Capricorn. Some choices eliminate other options, while others open you up to receive more.

You must accept that specific options are off the table at this point, instead of obsessing over what isn’t meant for you. Try to focus on what you do have in your life, focusing on affirmations involving gratitude.

If a relationship were meant for you, it would still be an option, so the fact that it isn’t means that it wasn’t. Be grateful for where you are and focus on where you are being directed.

Aquarius

Love doesn’t always turn out the way you think it will, Aquarius. This can be difficult as you process your feelings and the disappointment that a relationship did not turn out to be what you had hoped it would be.

Rather than taking this energy onto yourself, thinking you did something wrong, try to focus on the experience. Reflect on what you’ve learned about the committed long-term partnership you desire through all you’ve been through.

You are in a better place now than you were before, but it may be a struggle to see that today. Try not to give in to the regrets that may surface.

Pisces

You are never truly alone, Pisces. You have experienced a great deal in your romantic life over the last few years. Because of that, you’ve also learned many karmic lessons and that not every person deserves a second chance.

While these lessons have helped shape who you are and prepared you for the relationship you desire, you may feel lonely today. Instead of giving in to these feelings, try to celebrate the fact that you have valued yourself over simply having another warm body in your life.

True love is just around the corner and will show you why it never worked out with anyone else.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.