Your Daily Horoscope For June 27, 2025 — The Moon Enters Leo

Starting on June 27, 2025, the Moon will be in Leo, and for the next two days, each zodiac sign's horoscope will be under this lunation. With the Moon in Leo, you're dared to stop acting like you’re low-maintenance when you know full well what your soul really craves is flashiness and high drama.

So as the Moon enters this bold sign on Thursday, speak up, dress up, and let them see you. Better yet, let yourself see yourself as you truly are, without the usual excuses. Now let's explore what this means for your zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what area of your life do you think you’ve been holding back creatively? Leo energy never waits for the right time to create, so Thursday, June 27 is a good time to start.

The universe is daring you to touch what excites you without needing to master it first. Dance badly. Paint badly. Say the wild idea out loud. The more you play, the more alive you become.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your heart is turned toward what feels safe, beautiful, and familiar today. As much as you want comfort, you probably would love to make your life richer with golden pleasures.

Things as simple as the scent of coffee and the softness of clean sheets are all reminders that you are worth the care it takes to make your world gentle and good.

Commit to reveling in the beauty in your home during the Leo Moon on June 27, which can heal you in more ways than one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, words bubble to the surface during the Leo Moon today. Take notice of all the bright, dashing ideas, quick insights, and little moments that make your heart sing. Better yet, write them down.

Don’t be afraid to be direct with yourself and perhaps even bold. There is magic in saying exactly what you think and seeing what doors swing open when you do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, what are the simple things that remind you life is good? Even everyday things like the texture of fabric against your skin and the peaceful quiet of early morning bring that cherished feeling of being safe and seen.

There is nothing small about these comforts. They are the true wealth of the soul. The Leo Moon on June 27 is your reminder to invest in them. Choose what fills your body and spirit and everything else will rise from that ground.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Moon in your sign on Thursday, it’s as if the stage is waiting for you to step forward and claim your space without apology. The best part is that you don’t have to try, or even have to force charm or effort. You simply have to be.

Wear what you want today, because it’s always better to be overdressed than underdressed in your world. The light naturally finds you when you stop chasing it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a quiet part of you calls for rest, including all the unseen places inside that so often get ignored. Give yourself a break, so that you can let the lists and tasks fade into the background.

There is value in stillness now, in listening to the dreams that stir when you stop managing everything. In the silence, a new clarity is waiting to meet you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, prioritize the friendships that fill your chest with warmth. Invite new people to sit at your table, because you never know what conversations can light you up inside.

Reach out to gather your people and share what matters to them. Don’t wait for an invitation. When you light the fire of belonging, others will come to warm their hands beside you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a private vision has been brewing, and today might be the perfect time to release it into the world. So, what have you been building in the background?

Today is a day to take yourself seriously, whilst believing in what you can make real. Take one brave visible step. Post about it. Pitch it. Tell a trusted friend or collaborator. Publish the draft.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Moon in Leo today, you might get a tap on the shoulder by the hand of fate to explore a story (even if that includes re-narrating your personal history). It could also be a philosophy or an idea that cracks your world open a little more.

Curiosity is your map now. The answers you need are hiding in secret territories you have yet to see.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, maybe, just maybe, you’re craving to speak a certain truth without fear. What would need to happen for the walls between you and another to drop just a little?

Even when you’ve climbed the mountain tops, today you might think about who you want to come back home to. You are not meant to carry everything alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your relationships come into focus today as you zoom in to the warmth waiting for you in the people you’ve chosen to trust.

Be present with them, even if that means leaving your job a little earlier, if you can, to join them for a post-work meet-up. Joy comes when you lean in fully instead of hovering on the edge of true intimacy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the rituals that hold your hours together are your lucky ticket to expansion. Finding beauty in the ordinary can be way more fulfilling than waiting for that ‘yes’ in your email.

Don’t let life pass you by. So, make your day into a gentle offering to yourself. When the ordinary is honored, the extraordinary isn’t just one big lucky break in a lifetime.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.