What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 19, According To A Tarot Reader

The daily tarot horoscope for June 19, 2025 is here for each zodiac sign. The Moon is in Aries, emitting impulsive and slightly agitating energy. The Sun is playful and curious as it finishes its last day in Gemini season. Gemini loves to try new things, and when the Sun is in harmony with Aries, anything goes.

If you have a risk you'd like to take, today is your day. Here's some advice on whether or not taking this risk is a good idea. Let's see what else this means for each zodiac sign in astrology, according to the cards and a tarot reader.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, when you see the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, it may mean that you experience a bit of boredom with life. Since you're always looking forward to your next adventure, this is the perfect time to try something you've never done before.

Push beyond your limits and try something unexpected, such as attending a late-night movie or learning a new skill. See how it makes you feel excited about the future or life's possibilities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Death, reversed

Taurus, when you see Death, reversed, it means something is going to be revived. Don't be cynical, Taurus.

It's never too late to believe in miracles. Today, something you thought was a dead end could reveal it's a living possibility full of potential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles

Gemini, your high-spirited energy gets a wonderful message from the Six of Pentacles. This tarot card is a call to connect with your generous nature.

Explore the world with eyes ready and open to discover new ways to help. Consider charities or friends in need. There are a lot of ways you can be a part of the good side of humanity today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Cups

Cancer, you're a go-getter, and you enjoy initiating things, especially when the change makes sense.

Today, the Eight of Cups indicates a prime opportunity to push the envelope in some realm where you hold influence. If you have the chance to make changes, this is a great day to do what you think can be helpful to your goals and objectives.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

Leo, you were born to lead! The King of Wands is a powerful tarot card to have on June 19, since it signifies the core abilities you possess inherently.

Today's perfect for taking charge and spearheading a project that you value. You have a great mind — it's the ideal time to use it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Six of Wands

Virgo, life holds wonder for you, and when you get the Six of Wands tarot card, it's a signal to success. Something significant can happen in an area you've been working hard to level up in.

Are you trying to meet someone and fall in love? Or are you focused on your career and trying to get a better job or position?

Today shows signs of promise. Keep working, and the results will speak for themselves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands

Libra, today is going to be one of those days when you feel like you have to question everything, especially your role in projects or people's lives that maybe you shouldn't be so involved in.

The Ten of Wands is a confirmation that a burden you carry is not for you to keep clinging to. Lighten the load if you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

Scorpio, life can and often does come with its fair share of trouble. You might burn toast or spill coffee, but it's all fine as long as you know to clean up your mess.

The same happens in the world. Today, own up to your mistakes, and what happens will not weigh as heavily on your day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you can plan ahead and make the most of the day. It's fun to go with the flow, but if something is important to you, it's even better to know what you will do and when.

The Two of Wands, reversed encourages you to work on your daily activities so that you make the best use of your schedule on June 19.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Justice

Capricorn, you are someone who can tell the difference between what ought to be and what ought not to be. On June 19, your task is to be a worker who strives for fairness for all individuals involved.

The things that you think aren't right can be spoken against. In work, home or perhaps politics, be a person who voices concerns diplomatically and effectively.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Pentacles

Aquarius, the tarot on June 19, predicts money is in store for you. The Ten of Pentacles is a reward of monetary value after a long, hard journey.

You may be hoping for a bonus or a raise. Today's message is that your desires will be granted. Be patient and go the route that you know you need to take to get what you desire.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor, reversed

Pisces, sometimes you aren't as strong as you'd like to be. Your will feels weak. You are unable to do the thing you said you would do. Instead, you do what you promised yourself you wouldn't.

The Emperor, reversed tarot card on June 19, sends empathetic vibes to you. It happens. Hit the reset button and try again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.