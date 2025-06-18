3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Major Test From The Universe On June 19, 2025

On June 19, 2025, three zodiac signs pass a major test from the universe. When the Moon aligns with Pluto, emotions intensify, and transformation becomes unavoidable. Three zodiac signs will feel the pressure to release what’s no longer serving us, but letting go isn’t easy, and we know it.

In a way, June 19 presents us with a test of resolve. Will we commit to change, or will we let the opportunity pass us by again? During the Moon-Pluto alignment, we may have to step out of our comfort zones and do the unthinkable. For Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo, it may almost feel like punishment, but it's so far from that. It’s more about awareness. Do we shut down, or do we rise and adapt when pressed to act on things that we've kept crushed down? We rise up, of course!

1. Taurus

This transit hits your ninth house, Taurus, and you may feel challenged on matters having to do with travel or legal concerns. There are things you don't want to look at, but then again, you really haven't given those things a chance.

On June 19, you may feel resistant at first, but that only ends up making you feel like you're pressured. When you realize that you're the one creating the pressure for yourself, you may just have an a-ha moment, Taurus.

You're ruled by Venus, which means you prefer ease and predictability, but that's just not how Pluto works. If you can stay present and in the moment, you’ll come through this more sure of yourself than before. Stay with it! Don't buckle.

2. Gemini

Trust issues again? Yep. On June 19, during the Moon-Pluto alignment, you'll feel as if you're on an endless loop that has you second-guessing yourself ad nauseam. You know what no longer works for you, and yet, you still clutch tightly to it.

This day presents you with a test. It may feel like you have to make a move or totally blow it, and you are so tired of giving up on things that you know you want. It's the Moon-Pluto alignment that intensifies your need to do something great, but it's also what brings out your fear.

While there may be discomfort, there may also be great success. It's up to you. If you're willing to look honestly at what needs to change, you’ll find your way through it.

3. Virgo

June 19 may bring some of the tension you've been harboring out to play in your love life, which doesn't sound all that thrilling. The last thing you need right now is to start an argument for the sake of arguing with your partner.

You know yourself oh-so well, Virgo. And you know that you're capable of causing destruction simply by saying something that isn't all that nice to someone you love, just for the sake of seeing what you can get away with.

It's during the Moon-Pluto alignment that you'll get the chance to use your discretion. Because you do employ your better judgment during this time, you'll find that the results are calm, cool, collected, and much better than fighting for no reason at all.

