On June 15, 2025, we have a beautiful day ahead of us during the Moon in Aquarius and the Sun in Gemini. The Sun in Gemini brings attention to the Magician tarot card. The Magician advises us to pursue our interests and explore how we can utilize our talents to help others.

In other words, you might think that your skill is nothing special, but on June 15, you could discover that it's helpful to a friend, family member or coworker. Now, learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for June 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Get ready for good things to come your way, Aries, because gig changes are coming fast. Something unstable in your life is about to fall apart, and it's about time. Don’t fight it because the dismantling will help you find where you are meant to be.

Let go of what’s not working anymore, but the universe may have had to help you find the courage to say goodbye. It may feel like chaos now, but this clears the way for a stronger foundation. Trust the process even if you don't understand it right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Taurus, take care of yourself the way you care for others because you deserve it, and that's what you want deep down inside.

You’ve been giving a lot, now it’s time to receive, so be thankful when someone tries to help or give to you in return. Areas to focus on include your health and home life.

The financial part will work out on its own. Ground yourself with simple routines. Small steps in self-care go a long way on June 15.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel trapped, Gemini? Most of the time, limits start in your mind, and you can overcome your beliefs beginning on June 15.

According to the Eight of Swords, you have more control than you think. Instead of worrying, try making one clear decision.

A new perspective will help you see the next step. Don’t stay stuck. Instead, choose to act.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, do things feel uncertain or unclear? Ask the universe to help you gain a deeper understanding of your situation. According to the King of Pentacles, reversed, not everything is what it seems right now, especially monetarily.

Trust your instincts on June 15. If something feels off, like a bill or a request, it probably is. Pay attention to your dreams, and if you get a gut feeling, don't ignore it. It's better to take your time instead of rushing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, this is an excellent day for joy. You can experience sweet success on June 15, which will get you a lot of attention from friends and coworkers.

Today, according to the Eight of Pentacles, you’re being seen and appreciated in a way that is reflected in financial gain. Be confident.

Say yes to things that bring happiness because the more that you do, the more you receive. People are drawn to your energy because of your charm and charisma. Keep shining! It’s your time to stand out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Virgo, Mars, the planet of passion, is enhancing your tarot card for the day. It's preparing to enter your zodiac sign soon, and the Ace of Wands reversed warns you that you’re moving fast, so slow down.

On June 15, you have the facts, but don’t forget to consider how your words or actions affect others. Double-check details, Virgo. It’s a good week to start something, but make sure your plan is solid before you decide you are ready to dive in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Libra, the Two of Wands is a tarot card that talks about balance and fairness in love. What you give, you receive, and that is the way the world works in the realm of consequences on June 15.

A decision may need to be made today, or something from the past is coming around to teach you a lesson that's important for your future. What matters is that you stay honest with yourself and others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Scorpio, can you tell when a relationship is nearing its end? The Lovers tarot card indicates that you are distracted, but that’s not a bad thing, at least not on June 15.

Letting go, for you, Scorpio, makes room for a new chapter. Don’t hold on out of fear. This is a turning point, and it's taking you in a fresh direction.

Clear out old energy, especially that which impacts you emotionally, mentally, and physically. These changes you face will bring you a strong sense of peace and inner freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Sagittarius, you’re carrying too much and today you decide to put a halt to being taken advantage of. If you've been waiting and hoping for nothing, on June 15, that is about to change.

Maybe you’ve taken on more than you should. It’s time to lighten your load and do more of what you want and less of what you don't. Ask for help, or say no to things that don’t matter. You’re close to the finish line, but you need to protect your energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Today's daily tarot, the Seven of Wands, is a favorable omen on June 15. It's a signal that hope is returning to your life.

The Seven of Wands indicates that something has healed, or is in the process of doing so. Believe in what’s possible.

A wish may be closer to coming true than you think. Stay positive, and don’t give up. Your inner light is guiding you in the right direction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Aquarius, love and partnership mean a lot to you. On June 15, your friendship is at the forefront of your life, and now you want to pay closer attention to it.

Today's Three of Swords brings up fears of betrayal in your connection. You may wonder if someone is being unfaithful or has a strong bond. Communication is key, so be open and willing to listen as much as you share.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Pisces, the Knight of Cups, is a wake-up on June 15. What have you ignored lately, and what can't be buried any longer? Something you've been ignoring can’t stay buried. An honest conversation is possible, but you need to ask for the truth.

Listen to the inner voice asking you to confront a friend in love. Don't be afraid to show your vulnerable side. Real friendships face the tough stuff. When you help a friend be honest with you, you not only do the right thing, but you allow them to be the person they are meant to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.