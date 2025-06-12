Love Horoscope For June 13, 2025 — The Truth Comes Out Today

On Friday, June 13, our love horoscope for each zodiac sign focuses on Lilith as she harmonizes with the planet Mercury. Use this energy to look beyond what you want to be the truth, so that you can uncover motives and intentions for your relationship.

Don’t be afraid to cause an uproar in the name of honoring your authenticity or your worthiness. While today’s energy is positive and supportive, it doesn’t mean that you won’t have to confront some challenging issues. Just remember, no matter what changes it brings to your romantic life, it is always better to know the truth.

What the love horoscopes for each zodiac sign have in store for Friday, June 13, 2025:

Aries

You have the power to change what isn’t working, dear Aries. Lilith in Scorpio is heightening your rebellious streak as you feel the desire to create the relationship and life that represents your truth.

While Mercury in Cancer is highlighting themes of home and romance, you may uncover a hidden desire for change or the motive of your partner.

Remember that you are being empowered during this period to initiate the changes to support your highest self and romantic dreams; you may need to sacrifice comfort to do so.

Taurus

Taurus, the truth isn’t always comfortable. Lilith in Scorpio may reveal a hidden truth about your partner, or your unfulfillment today. While this may seem to disrupt previous plans, you are encouraged to acknowledge this truth and approach your partner with it.

Mercury in Cancer is in your house of communication, helping you to have an honest and vulnerable conversation about what you’ve found out. Remember that addressing this issue is crucial for your growth, even if your partner is still trying to avoid it.

Gemini

Embrace your inner fire, Gemini. Today’s energy of Lilith in Scorpio aligning with Mercury in Cancer could lead you to embrace your divine rage. Anger and rage are not negative emotions, but part of being able to honor yourself.

There are situations in which anger is an appropriate reaction to a problem, and for you, it seems long overdue. You can’t pretend you're not upset or angry and expect everything to be OK.

As Lilith in Scorpio trines Mercury in Cancer, you will get tired of feeling taken advantage of and keeping your emotions at bay. This may lead to some heated discussions, but remember to focus on your boundaries and advocating for what you need.

Cancer

It’s OK if your happiness is your priority, sweet Cancer. You’ve lived so much of your life for others that as you begin to honor yourself, it will feel strange to prioritize what is most important to you.

While you still have hopes for a great love in your life, you will never again sacrifice your happiness or dreams to achieve it.

Today’s alignment of Lilith in Scorpio and Mercury in Cancer will have you choosing your happiness, which may mean a romantic separation is in store. However, if you’re single, then use this energy to try something new that can bring joy into your life.

Leo

Only you know what you genuinely need, dearest Leo. While you may feel like rebelling against a restrictive home environment, you want to ensure you’re doing it in the best possible manner. Mercury in Cancer is amplifying your intuition, helping you connect with your inner self.

However, Lilith in Scorpio will be creating discourse in your home or within your relationship. Listen to your gut during this time, and don’t stay quiet for the sake of peace.

However, you may need to work through this issue in your relationship rather than simply avoiding it.

Virgo

Virgo, you don’t have to be the same as your partner to love them. The best relationships are often formed by those who complement each other. This might mean that your partner’s introverted nature helps balance you as an extrovert, or vice versa.

You don’t need your partner to be the same as you to know this relationship is meant to last. Try to open your mind to a change of perspective. As Lilith in Scorpio aligns with Mercury in Cancer, it helps you see the balance within the relationships that surround you, instead of only focusing on similarities.

Libra

You can’t buy love, dearest Libra. Lilith in Scorpio reminds you that no amount of financial or material security can take the place of a soul-bonded connection.

While comfort does tend to be one of your priorities, you may find yourself caring less about someone’s financial stability today and more about how they make you feel.

You’ve been going through a great deal of growth recently that would support ending a relationship, so if you find yourself smitten with an enticing new stranger, then perhaps you need to take a chance on following your heart.

Scorpio

It’s not up to you to be the dependable one all the time, Scorpio. You may have been assigned this role or taken it on yourself. However, being reliable doesn’t mean constantly doing for others at the expense of your own needs.

Lilith in Scorpio reminds you to honor yourself first, especially when it concerns the dreams that you have for the future. Use this energy to become more independent and start taking action by researching how to implement change in your life. Whether it’s investigating that trip you’ve always wanted to take or relocating, you must do it for yourself.

Sagittarius

Growth comes from being able to accept a new truth, Sagittarius. Lilith in Scorpio is in your house of healing and growth. This may prompt you to suddenly see a situation in a new light, realizing that a portion of the fault lies with you.

While this may be challenging to accept, it would pave the way for you to make positive changes in your romantic life with Mercury in Cancer.

This is a chance for you to learn something new about yourself that could very well help you to attract or continue to build the love you’ve always wanted.

Capricorn

Be open to redirection, dear Capricorn. Lilith in Scorpio may reveal a secret that your partner has been keeping from you, especially with Mercury in Cancer moving through your house of relationships.

You tend to choose the path of avoidance, as truth often brings undesired changes into your life. However, you won’t be able to ignore this, and so you must hold space to receive it, especially if the information comes from a trusted friend.

Instead of worrying about what it means for your relationship, give yourself time to process this so you can make a decision that is in your best interest.

Aquarius

You can’t be everything to everyone, sweet Aquarius. You’ve been in the spotlight recently. This means that it has felt like everyone needed your help or was only taking energy from you, rather than reciprocating.

As Lilith in Scorpio aligns with Mercury in Cancer, you are being urged to focus on your boundaries. Boundaries aren’t just physical limitations regarding what you’ll accept or who you’ll spend time with, but also energetic.

Try to focus on your energetic boundaries during this period and remember that you can’t keep trying to make everyone happy if it’s coming at the expense of yourself and your relationship.

Pisces

Break up with the status quo, dear Pisces. You are never one for fitting in, as you are often happier living to the beat of your divine uniqueness.

However, you’ve become stuck in a rut when it comes to relationships. Instead of only envisioning one kind of possibility, try to hold space for a love that is as unique as you.

If you’re in a restrictive relationship, you may be craving space around this time. However, if you’re single and finding yourself traveling, you may meet the love of your life.

Just try to remember you can create a relationship that aligns with your truth, without giving up anything that genuinely matters.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.