Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 12, 2025

Today's one-card tarot horoscope for June 12, 2025, is here with a message for each zodiac sign. On Thursday, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and it encourages us to review our motives. In the tarot, Capricorn relates to vices and habits that appear helpful at first, but some can create problems when used as a long-term crutch.

Today, as you check out your tarot card reading for advice, ponder what bad habits you need to break. What is the reason for certain routines? Are they helpful or hurtful? Since we are still within the energy of yesterday's Full Moon release, this is the ideal week to make beneficial and timely adjustments.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Thursday, June 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, take each moment in stride. Today's Wheel of Fortune tarot card is a sign that success is on the horizon. On June 12, you may wonder if you'll reach your desired destination. Avoid picking yourself apart, fostering self-doubt.

Just as negative self-talk can create trust issues with yourself, positive affirmations can help you to build trust in yourself. Choose the higher path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Taurus, are you afraid to take a leap of faith in someone new? When you've been through a breakup or felt the disappointment of love, it's hard to hold on to hope.

On June 12, you're invited to see things in a new light. View love through a lens of positive potential. The Two of Wands, reversed, invites you to accept the uncertainty of the future. The truth is that you don't have to have it all figured out right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Gemini, it's your positive outlook in life that sparks creative energy, leading to abundance on June 12.

You may feel drawn to a particular person or situation that feels promising. Open your mind to the possibility, but also be willing to take action that brings you closer to your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Cancer, today is day one — June 12 is made for adventure. Have you already put in the time to plan your journey? Do you know what you want to do?

Be willing to follow your curiosity. Discovery can be a lot of fun when you're unafraid to try new things without any particular expectations in place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Leo, are you falling in love? When you feel like you care for someone deeply, it can create a strong sense of uncertainty, especially if you've still got unhealed heart wounds.

Today's Page of Swords, reversed, is a reminder to work on closure of the past. It's challenging to move forward if you're always thinking about the what-ifs.

Work with a therapist or a friend to sort out your emotions if you need to on June 12.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Virgo, sometimes you have to do things on your own. Today's Hierophant, reversed card may serve as a stern reminder that people can become too busy and fail to find time to talk.

On June 12, you learn to be your own guide and advisor. Take your concerns to a higher power and release them.

At first it may feel lonely to do, but once you realize how freeing it is stand on your own, you'll be so glad for this experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Libra, be gentle with yourself. Today's message from the Ace of Cups is to accept life on its own terms. You may feel like you want to do more than you've accomplished.

You might feel like you've got so much more to do before the week is over. But on June 12, it's OK to accept that each thing in life takes the time that it needs. Nothing more, nothing less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, know when to redirect your energy. Pay close attention to the body language of others and read the room.

On June 12, you may start to doubt where you invest your time and consider changing direction. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, invites you to measure your choices in light of your self-worth. Ask yourself if what you do is best for your future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, do you feel like you need to discover something new about the world or perhaps yourself? The definition of home comes to you via the Four of Wands, reversed.

It's a signal to evaluate your comforts with caution. Starting on June 12, delays may indicate a need for change. Are you willing to adjust your outlook and try something new?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, miscommunication happens. Sometimes, two people are unable to see things in the same way due to their differences. On June 12, ask clarifying questions.

Work through challenges when conversing with someone you misunderstand. The Two of Cups, reversed, encourages you to confront problems. Rather than allow a situation to fester, speak it through.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, pay attention to people who seem to have emotionally withdrawn from the world. If you have a friend who has gone silent on social media or a family member who has started talking less, check in.

The King of Cups, reversed, is a sign to be more diligent with friendships on June 12, especially those with people who are closest to you. Your presence can be the ultimate gift!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Pisces, no one can predict divine timing — you can only prepare for it. According to the Eight of Wands, reversed, trusting that the universe will give you what you need when the timing is right is encouraged.

On June 12, you may receive signs that you're on the right path. Pay attention to the world around you. You don't have to make things happen for you. It will happen with faith and belief.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.