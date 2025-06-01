4 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting June 2

Between June 2- 8, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week as the astrological energy highly favors them. Venus enters Taurus on June 5, where it will remain through July 3. Taurus is considered at home in this sign, so it operates smoothly, bringing out the rich Taurean qualities of grandeur and a love of finer things, food, and surroundings. On June 4, Venus sextiles Jupiter, putting the two most beneficial planets together. This is a great time to meet others, whether for pleasure or business. It can be a good time for love as well as money matters, and should provide an enjoyable day.

Mercury enters Cancer on June 8, where it will remain until June 26. This will change up the Mercurial energy once again from logic-driven Gemini to feeling Cancer. Mercury is the planet of communication, and the key to Mercury in Cancer will be feelings. Rather than looking at things logically, Cancer feels their way along, typically going on intuition and gut feelings. Now will be the time to really get in touch with your own feelings and emotions as well as those of others.

On June 8, Mercury conjuncts Jupiter, and the key word here is hopeful. This is an expansive transit, great for all types of communication, enjoyment, and feeling good about ourselves and our world in general. While it's a great week for everyone, Taurus, Aries, Gemini, and Cancer have an exceptional week.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you have the best horoscopes all week long as Venus enters your first house this week. Get ready to feel more confident, attractive, and successful. When Venus enters your first house (which only occurs once a year!), we typically look, feel, and come across at our best. This influence will be with you all month and the first few days of July, so enjoy.

Mercury entering your third house of communication may light up your mind in some way, so you will be open to new ideas, conversation, and ways of looking at things which can blast you out of any mental rut.

May's New Moon in Gemini fell in your second house, creating a focus on new financial beginnings. By week’s end, you may come up with some new ideas to increase your finances, or at the very least, you will feel pretty good about things now, as well as your future.

2. Aries

Venus enters your second house of finances this week, giving you a financial boost that will last for the next month. This placement helps you attract money, as well as others who can contribute to your financial gain.

June 4 is the final day Venus transits through your sign, and for a bonus, it sextiles lucky Jupiter in your third house. This can be a very positive day personally, or for love and friendship. It's a day of coming up with some new, bold, and exciting ideas that could benefit you personally. Very positive communication with someone benefits you personally.

3. Gemini

Enjoy the final week of Jupiter in your sign, Gemini, because it won’t return for another 12 years! As a bonus, the cosmos is offering up a lovely Venus-Jupiter sextile from the 11th/1st houses of your chart, which can benefit you personally through friends, groups, companies, or even in terms of love or money.

At week’s end, Mercury conjuncts Jupiter, which will be the last Jupiter transit that occurs in your personal sign and first house. This has a positive effect on you personally, which can include communication — prepare to hear some good news. It's a happy day to end Jupiter’s transit through Gemini, so make the most of it!

4. Cancer

Cancer, you have one of the best horoscopes all week as Mercury enters your sign this week, which will make you more talkative, curious about the world, and in some respects, you will feel much more like yourself.

Venus enters your 11th house of friends, the collective, and groups this week, so you will begin to feel more social and connect with friends and groups (which can include companies if you are looking to expand through work). Taurus is a laid-back and powerful sign for you since it sextiles your Sun this month, which can only be positive. If single, this is a prime time to meet someone new.

June 4 is a special day when it comes to your career. You will be focused on a new idea, venture, or achievement with Venus’s sextile from your 10th house to Jupiter. This is a truly positive day, so make good use of this energy.

