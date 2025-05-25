Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 26, 2025 — Don't Miss Your Chance

On Monday, May 26, each zodiac sign's love horoscope states that you must let your feelings come to life, trusting that as you honor your emotions, you will be guided to cultivating the romantic life of your dreams. During this period, you are being urged to set new intentions, to leave the past behind and to believe in the magic of new beginnings.

What occurs beneath the New Moon in Gemini, uniting with Mercury, won’t be bold or audacious. Instead, it serves as a reminder to yourself that your heart deserves to be listened to and that your emotions matter. As these two energies unite, it is your chance to communicate your feelings, trust in the direction of your heart and choose the love you genuinely want. There is a bit of magic at play with this New Moon as Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury are all within Gemini, creating an almost perfect stellium and concentration of energy within this air sign. Gemini fuels possibilities but requires choices, so believe in magic and the hope for a new beginning in your romantic life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 26, 2025:

Aries

Lean into understanding, dear Aries. Gemini energy rules your house of communication, and the New Moon represents a time of greater understanding and compassion. With so many planets in this air sign, a sense of destiny awaits you.

Be sure that you are speaking from the heart and focusing on truly creating a space of understanding with your partner. If you are single during this time, it may provide an opportunity to clear the air with a past partner and clear your path to the final move ahead.

Taurus

In your heart you must know what you deserve, Taurus.

The Gemini New Moon marks a pivotal time in your life for you to trust yourself and know what it is you deserve. You have been on a journey to validate your desires and needs in a romantic relationship so that you can start making significant changes in your life.

This New Moon will allow you to move from a space of logically knowing what you deserve into a space of heart-centeredness embodiment. Use this as fuel to trust yourself in all matters, especially with what you are worth regarding love.

Gemini

This is your own personal new beginning, dearest Gemini. The New Moon will rise in your sign alongside the Sun, Jupiter, and Mercury, making this a powerful initiation into your new year ahead.

Your birthday or solar return always operates as your personal new year, yet this energy is intensified with the New Moon in Gemini.

Occurring in your house of self, this is a time to go within and self-reflect. While you may soon be guided to make changes, use this opportunity to reflect on who you’ve become and who you may still want to grow into.

This will help you to make authentic decisions in your romantic life and experience the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Cancer

Trust in the process, sweet Cancer. The New Moon in Gemini will occur in your house of soulmates and spirituality. This energy provides a magical new beginning in your romantic life, yet you must be ready to take action.

Be sure you aren’t self-isolating around this time or dwelling in any feelings of hopelessness, especially in your romantic life.

You have been through a great deal, but it doesn’t mean love isn’t closer than you think. Believe that everything that has been happening has been guiding you toward this moment, and let yourself take a chance on love.

Leo

Embrace the most beautiful aspects of life, Leo. The Gemini New Moon will occur in your house of relationships and connections, marking it a vibrant and enjoyable period in your life.

You may still be returning from a difficult beginning of the year due to Mars retrograde beginning in your sign. However, this New Moon should be all about letting the past go.

This energy can bring your social life into focus and bring a new declaration of love from someone in your life.

Be sure that you’re not wallowing in any old energy and letting yourself get out and make the most of the connections you have in your life.

Virgo

It no longer matters how others see you, sweet Virgo. While it has taken some lessons and much time, you finally understand that it doesn’t matter how others see you, as long as you love yourself and all your decisions.

The New Moon in Gemini is a time of empowerment and walking away from anyone who asks you to earn approval or affection. Yet it won’t come with dramatic upheavals, but instead will be quiet, as you realize that the opinions of others don’t define you.

This will allow you to make romantic decisions that are authentic to you, knowing that it’s safe to trust your own heart.

Libra

Pay attention to what is arising within your life, Libra. The Gemini New Moon is a new beginning, but it will also bring to fruition what you’ve been working on since last year.

This is because Jupiter is wrapping up its time in Gemini, and so this new beginning will be about finally seeing your dream become reality. Knowing you've made the right decision if you’ve recently separated from someone will mark a period of joy and peace.

Yet, if you’re in a current relationship, then you will be open to receiving, which will help you heal any lingering walls you’ve kept up.

Scorpio

A small step still matters, Scorpio. As the New Moon occurs within the sign of Gemini, you are on the brink of taking a small step towards the life you’ve always wanted to live.

The past year may have brought romantic endings, challenges and changes that you didn’t see coming, yet you’ve persisted.

Now that so much has been cleared from your life, it’s time to focus on what you want to fill that space with. While you will continue to move through a transformation phase, this period marks a small step toward taking action.

Be confident and let yourself feel empowered, knowing that if it’s in your heart, it’s meant for you.

Sagittarius

You have always been worthy of love, Sagittarius. The Gemini New Moon occurs alongside the Sun, Jupiter, and Mercury, all in this air sign, occupying your house of romance and love.

You have been enmeshed with so much personal work and self-growth this year, you began to doubt your ability to find love again. Yet, you have.

The energy of the New Moon in Gemini provides you with a magical new beginning in your romantic life. Be sure you are making any decisions from the heart, as it’s time to start believing in love again.

Capricorn

Care for yourself, sweet Capricorn. The Gemini New Moon occurs in your house of well-being, signifying that you may need to focus on rest and reflection during this time instead of any exciting outings or dates.

In this area of your life, you are being urged to care for yourself, ensuring that you’re not overdoing it or ignoring your needs.

If you’re in a relationship, this would make for a quiet night in, yet if you’re single, then consider taking yourself to get bodywork or Reiki.

Care for yourself, Capricorn, and give yourself the time you need to feel like your best self, as that will help improve matters in your romantic life.

Aquarius

Love always arrives right on time, Aquarius. The New Moon in Gemini offers you a new beginning in your committed relationship or personal endeavor to enjoy your life fully.

Gemini rules over pleasure, happiness and matters of romance, so planning a special date night with your partner, or a first date with that special someone, would be highly favored.

While this is a new beginning, it also serves as an opportunity for you to realize that you now live the life you once dreamed of.

Pisces

Prioritize your peace, sweet Pisces. As the New Moon rises in Gemini, a peace settles over your home and family.

There has been a great deal of energy in this area of your life since last year when Jupiter first moved into Gemini, but now all of that work is ending.

Use the new moon to prioritize your peace and hold space for not having everything figured out just yet.

Reflect on the options exist around you and be sure that you are prioritizing your higher self in any choices you make, especially those in your romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.