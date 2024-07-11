While we all have each of the 12 zodiac signs somewhere in our charts, their placements influence the way we express each sign's unique energy. Sun signs teach us much about who we are meant to be once we tap into our gifts. The Moon teaches us about our emotional depth, and our rising helps us discover our map to greatness.

The noticeable differences between Virgo Sun, Moon and Risings

Virgo, a mutable earth sign, is a constellation of many talents. As a Mercury-ruled sign, Virgo possesses unique, mystical qualities. Virgos are often known for their need for order and perfection, but their depth goes beyond these surface traits.

Virgo Sun

For those with a Virgo Sun, the path to self-discovery can be challenging. The lessons they need to learn are numerous, but each is a stepping stone toward their personal growth and finding their place in the world.

While the Virgo Sun does not settle for less, it must allow room for imperfections. Experience will teach them how to unlock their potential and help them abandon the fear of failure. Virgo Suns can outshine anyone when they see themselves through a different lens. Sometimes, they can hold themselves back by not believing in who they are.

Virgo Suns must learn that they can learn from mistakes. The native with this placement must also learn to allow others to help them. Asking for help is okay and collaborations can help them succeed. To get to the top, they must learn to love who they are and accept support from those who treasure them.

Virgo Moon

Virgo Moon individuals may experience a unique emotional journey. They have a deep hunger for closeness and attention, often unfulfilled by their maternal figures, leading to a sense of loneliness. Understanding and navigating these emotional complexities can be a significant part of their growth.

Like the Sun of the same sign, the Virgo Moon may second guess their potential and it may be challenging for them to feel emotionally secure or protected, especially if they have experienced betrayals. Those with this placement need to surround themselves with loving, optimistic, and confident people who can help them break free from their shell and internal monologue.

If the native has a passion for learning, surrounding themselves with books, media, and people who share this passion will help them a lot as well. The Moon needs to learn to embrace connections that help them flourish and be more confident in who they are. Love is also another medicine and essential recipe that will allow them to discover and build a significant relationship with themselves.

Virgo Rising

Virgo Rising's charismatic Mercury-ruled Midheaven is their secret weapon. Their wit and intelligence can effortlessly draw the spotlight at work, showcasing their unique talents. They have a talent for words and can express themselves seamlessly when they learn to stop second-guessing themselves.

Their creativity bubbles up at home where they discover their magic growing up. There is a need to explore and uncover different forms of art that will fuel their passion for learning and understanding.

When it comes to relationships, they desire a partner who balances them and will mirror parts of themselves that they won't allow others to see. They can be sensitive, loving, and caring but will shield this image from the world since they may be more preoccupied with how others perceive them.

When they learn to tap into their creative and visionary side, their rising sign's goal will feel more apparent, and they may be more empowered to pursue the path that brings them joy.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.