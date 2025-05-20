5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On May 21, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes as the Moon in Pisces squares Jupiter in Gemini on May 21, 2025. On Wednesday, all of those ideas of yours that seemingly don’t make sense actually start to form into something magnificent.

Gemini and Pisces are both mutable signs in the zodiac, meaning they are incredibly flexible and agile and know when to pivot if need be. So on Wednesday, even your most chaotic and unfiltered, maybe even bordering on the absurd, ideas start feeling like they have some real meaning. It's a day to look back at those half-sentences you scribbled in your notes app at 2 AM and most definitely listen to that weird hunch you felt in the shower — they are all trying to tell you something the rational mind rarely ever instantly can understand.

When the Moon and Jupiter meet in the sky like this, it rewards those who dare to follow the red thread, even when it looks tangled. On May 21 those zodiac signs are Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Virgo.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Have you ever stumbled upon a bookstore at the exact right moment? Well, you can expect some magic here on May 21, because there are synchronicities that are going to help you make sense of all the random dreams and visions you keep having lately.

With Venus in Aries in your zone of legacy, the connections you make now, whether through a passing conversation or a random coffee date penciled in your diary, will all add to a storyline that directs your inner compass towards clarity.

How open you are to following the breadcrumbs of intuitive hits is what makes the next 24 hours a wholesome level of success. Write down a question you’ve been quietly holding on to, and then ask someone unexpected for their insight. You never know, it could open up a dialogue to new dimensions you hadn’t considered.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, there’s nothing more freeing than knowing the difference between the things you do out of duty and those you do out of devotion. If you’re honest, you’ve probably been craving more meaning in the mundane and a lot more soul in your schedule and daily rituals.

Take May 21 as a quiet invitation to realign how you move through your work, because a new opportunity could arise and you’re going to have to make space for it to land. When it comes to what you do for work, what do you believe is possible?

Don’t write off the ordinary today, as it could hold some insightful clues on what needs to change in order for more abundance to find its place in your working world. That podcast you randomly connected to during your commute could give you some wisdom that will be more than helpful on this new working journey.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you can expect to have a massive breakthrough on May 21. You might feel an unexpected pull toward creative self-expression that feels tremendously healing, as if your playful side holds the key to unlocking more hidden layers of yourself.

The snake is your animal totem after all, so the more you lean into your own nature, the closer you get to your own truth — this is your core philosophy to live by.

What you uncover on Wednesday could lead to a transformation that feels both liberating and electrifying, as if you’ve just found a new language for creativity and self-trust.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Even the smallest action, like responding to an email you’ve been putting off or reorganizing your workspace, can carry more weight than the boldest moves. These practical tasks are more than just a to-do list satisfaction, they can prepare fertile ground for magic to take root.

By simply grounding yourself in these seemingly ordinary activities on May 21, you can create the right conditions for strange but wonderful events to conspire to grow. In fact, you might feel a surge of clarity around where you’re heading in the next iteration of your work.

Luck requires your participation, not just waiting around for a sudden dramatic breakthrough from the clouds parting. Doing little things that help you to show up for yourself are all paving the way for something bigger.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

What does it look like to step out of your own shadow and into a role you may have only considered becoming in your wildest dreams? The signs are subtle at first. Someone could casually name-drop you into a room you didn’t know you had access to, and it could wake you up to part of you that knows you have a bigger gift than what you’ve been giving yourself credit for.

Make no mistake, as a little gesture like this could root into a larger tapestry of your becoming. You've been hard at work building a reputation that matches your vision, and now other people are starting to notice it. So, your vision for your future is not just entirely about ‘you,’ but also who sees you, stands beside you, and is willing to bet on your brilliance.

May 21 is a day when partnerships feel like karmic appointments. You’ve probably spent so long refining your voice behind closed doors, second-guessing what you know or even sharpening your skills in the privacy of your own over-functioning mind. But this season of deep work is ready to be harvested.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.