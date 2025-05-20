3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era On May 21, 2025

On May 21, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era. On this day, we will see some serious progress when it comes to hope and renewal. As Venus moves through Aries, we’re no longer waiting for love, beauty, or connection to find us; we’re taking it upon ourselves to make it happen.

For Taurus, Libra, and Sagittarius, this shift marks the beginning of a new era, and it comes with both promise and power. Venus in Aries isn’t just about dreamy ideas and fantasies; it's more along the lines of making those dreams come true. It’s time to stop fantasizing and start moving. These three zodiac signs are already halfway there.

1. Taurus

As per usual, you've been steady and determined. You know what you want, and if it takes a while to get there, so be it. You know that good things come to those who wait. Still, you could use an upgrade, and you certainly wouldn't mind if the universe could step it up a bit.

You’ve been steady, patient, even stoic at times, but underneath it all, you’ve wanted something to change. On May 21, Venus, your ruling planet, enters Aries, and you might feel that the desire for more suddenly becomes non-negotiable.

And you know how it is, Taurus, when you decide you must see results; they happen. Bingo. A new hope begins when you let go of the need to play it safe. It’s time. You know it. Venus agrees.

2. Libra

When Venus is in Aries, your craving for emotional connection goes into fever pitch. On May 21, you may feel a sudden clarity about what (or who) you’re ready to walk away from, and what you’re finally ready to walk toward. Pretty huge news, Libra.

This marks the beginning of a new cycle in love, art, and even healing. You’re stepping out of that indecisive state, Libra. Venus in Aries lends you the courage to name what you need and to go after it. Hope comes alive at this time.

Let this transit show you that connection isn’t about compromise, but fitting in with what you believe in. You want to live a healthy, happy life, and now it seems possible. Hope is alive and well and living inside you.

3. Sagittarius

Hope feels different now, Sagittarius. It’s no longer a wish, it's part of your grand plan for succeeding in life. Venus in Aries stokes your creative fire and pulls you out of the passive waiting game. On May 21, something inspires action, and the result is freedom.

It’s OK to pursue joy again. Why wouldn't you? Here it is. Whether it’s through romance, art, or personal reinvention, the door is wide open and you’re ready to charge through it. (Bow and arrow are optional.)

Embrace this wild and crazy jolt of positive energy. Venus in Aries is here to remind you that life isn't just about meaning, it's also about momentum, another one of your specialties. Let it carry you forward.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.