These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Extra Lucky On May 21, 2025

On May 21, 2025, three zodiac signs are extra lucky when the Moon joins forces with Mercury. For Taurus, Cancer, and Aquarius, this cosmic union delivers a rare stroke of luck. It might not look obvious, but holy smokes, is it real. Make no mistake: something good is happening.

We're certainly not saying "no" to this kind of positive energy, because as soon as the day starts, we'll notice the difference. We are looking at how communications seem to untangle themselves, revealing truths we needed to hear and know. It's all good when the Moon aligns with Mercury, and these three zodiac signs will be able to look back on this day with a huge smile.

1. Taurus

You've been mulling something over. What you've got in mind is close to the heart, but tangled up in logistics. On May 21, clarity knocks on your door and lets you know what you need to hear. The Moon-Mercury conjunction brings the insight right to you.

The word of the day is "progress," and that's not only lucky, but it's more than likely the beginning of a "new you." Gentle, grounded progress; that's your stuff right there, Taurus. May 21 delivers, and you know what your next move will be.

Trust what unfolds today. The universe isn’t shouting at you, it’s nudging you in a kind and soft way. You’re wise enough to recognize the signal when it comes, and you'll act accordingly. You are lucky and you know it.

2. Cancer

For someone as emotionally tuned-in as you are, Cancer, it can be tricky to sort out what’s yours from what you’re picking up around you — empath problems. During this Moon-Mercury moment, your thoughts settle into a kind of sacred order. You're thinking clearly, and it feels very relieving.

Expect a shift in perspective on this day; something that finally aligns with how you truly feel. You are getting a lucky break, and it's definitely not because something falls into your lap. In fact, it's more along the lines of you creating the right environment for luck to occur.

Use this energy to say what you need to say. Your words carry weight, and your insight hits the right mark at this time. It's a clear-sky moment. Make the most of it, Cancer.

3. Aquarius

You live in your head, Aquarius, and you like it there — you always have. It's safe, it's predictable, and it's highly imaginative. May 21 offers you something better, or at least different: a moment when your brilliant mind syncs up with your emotional truth.

Moon conjunct Mercury lets you know that it's OK to venture out of your mind and into the real world, because something ridiculously awesome awaits. You're sharper than ever, but you're also more open-hearted. That combo is unstoppable.

Grab the luck and seize the day. The universe is delivering joy and contentment, and you don’t need to overanalyze it. Just follow the frequency and let it take you where you want to go. This is what it feels like when mind and soul agree.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.