4 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance On May 21, 2025

Four zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on May 21, 2025 as the Moon and Mercury team up to bring us a meaningful, mindful approach to abundance. On Wednesday, the Moon in dreamy, whimsical Pisces is forming a sextile with the steady, grounded Mercury in Taurus. This cosmic pairing is a cosmic call to action for the dreamers, imaginators, manifesters, and inventors — those ready to take their wildest ideas and give them form.

The Moon in Pisces brings out our inner creatives, imbuing us with the drive to bring all our imaginative undertakings and fantastical desires to life. Meanwhile, Mercury, the planet of thinking, strategy, and intellect, in Taurus, grounds us in practicality and gives us the motivation to begin taking the slow, steady steps towards the goals that will sustain us in the long term.

May 21 is a day to plan with intention, verbalize your vision, and give yourself the freedom to encourage fluidity between your inner and outer worlds, all in service of building something absolutely surreal. Wednesday is the kind of day that invites you to dream big, but with your feet planted firmly on the ground. It blends intuition with intentionality, helping us not only envision our most abundant future but also map out a tangible, step-by-step plan to get there.

The Moon in Pisces opens the door to visionary thinking, while Mercury in Taurus brings the strategy to turn those imaginative impulses into reality. Together, these two celestial bodies are guiding us to stay grounded while nurturing our goals with patience and purpose. On Wednesday, four zodiac signs realize abundance is found between envisioning your ideal life and then taking the thoughtful steps to build it.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, with Wednesday's Moon in Pisces forming a dreamy sextile to Mercury in your sign, a subtle yet seismic shift towards abundance is happening within you. An idea that previously lived in the shadows of your mind is now ready to step into the light and be named, nurtured, and cultivated. Your ideas are ready to blossom into something breathtaking.

It’s not loud or dramatic, but there’s a pressure growing beneath the framework of your soul. Under the Pisces Moon’s sextile to Mercury on May 21, you’re beginning to question the architecture you’ve outgrown. You're starting to see that the life you’ve built no longer aligns with the person you’re becoming. With Mercury’s logic and the Moon’s intuition on Wednesday, you’ve got the wisdom and willingness to begin again with purpose.

You’ve cultivated your vision into something sharp enough to pierce, Taurus. Now you’re ready to speak it into existence and take the purposeful steps to see your fully fleshed-out goals become a reality. You’re likely feeling inspired to articulate your ideas, allowing them to take shape and be reshaped through self-expression and groundbreaking dialogue. You’re at a stage in your journey where you’re beginning to realize just how your dreams have evolved — and so have you.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, today’s Moon-Mercury sextile is bringing powerful abundance into your relationships. The Moon in Pisces is casting its dreamy, intuitive light on your closest connections, and Mercury in the steady, grounded Taurus is urging you to ask the hard questions about what you value. You’re beginning to see which bonds truly nourish your growth and which ones no longer feel aligned.

There’s a quiet (yet powerful) shift happening inside of you that's encouraging you to reflect deeper on the fabric of your life. You’re beginning to realize that not everyone is meant to have a front row seat to your life, Virgo, and while that realization might be a bit bittersweet, it’s also extremely clarifying. You crave meaning and depth, the kind of relationships that feel both soul-stirring and sustainable, focused on quality instead of quantity.

At the same time, this understanding you’ve gained in your relationships is rippling outwards, awakening a yearning inside of you to stretch beyond what’s familiar. Whether it’s reimagining your routine, picking up a long-postponed passion, enrolling in a course, or simply setting a new intention for personal growth, your imagination is becoming a vessel for discovery.

Now that your emotional world feels more aligned, you’re feeling free to pursue all that your heart desires in the name of self-improvement. This desire to expand is sacred, Virgo, and it thrives on your keen attention to detail and intention. You now have the clarity to know which types of experiences will feed your sense of curiosity and purpose. So let it guide you toward building a life — and relationships — that reflect not only who you’ve been, but who you’re becoming.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, something subtle is bringing abundance and deep transformation within your relationships. With Mercury in Pisces harmonizing with Mercury in your opposite sign, you’re being guided to dive deep into the realm of conversation and connection. On Wednesday, you may be feeling more inclined to make amends with someone who previously had a face-off with your Scorpio stinger.

May 21 is a day to lead with empathy. You’re beginning to see the complexity of others — and yourself — through a wiser, more forgiving lens. Perhaps no one was ever really “at fault.” We’re all adults, and sometimes life just gets messy and people — including yourself — just need their space, right? You now have the piercing clarity to recognize that real intimacy begins where defenses end.

Wednesday is a powerful day for heartfelt dialogue. If certain relationship dynamics feel strained, consider how patience, curiosity, and a little bit of vulnerability can go a long way. You know that true connection can grow only where there’s mutual understanding. Your life isn’t meant to be crafted in solitude — sometimes the most resonant moments are the ones we co-create with others.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, Wednesday's Mercury in Taurus sextile to the Moon in your sign is opening up a portal of abundance between your heart and your practical mind. There’s a realization bubbling to the surface and it’s finally ready to be named.

With the Moon in your sign, you’re especially attuned to your emotions and the energies around you, which is helping you connect more easily with your creative impulses. Meanwhile, Mercury in Taurus is offering you the grounded intellect and dexterity it takes to begin working on that project or build that skill. Don’t ignore the call to begin learning (or refining) your talent.

May 21 also urges you to widen your perspective, whether it’s through conversations that spark your curiosity, art that stirs your soul, or new experiences that help shift the lens through which you view the world. Your emotional intelligence is helping you tune into what’s been left unsaid and offering healing where there was once confusion. This can lead to a deeper understanding and resolution in your relationships, ensuring you can cultivate an environment that’s conducive to your long-term goals.

Dialogue will flow with more meaning now, so let this abundance of awareness fuel your forward momentum. You’re forward-looking, and May 21 is the day you can begin planting the seeds you truly want to see grow.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.