4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 21, 2025

On May 21, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. This day brings us that rare spark of joy, courage, and momentum, courtesy of Venus in Aries forming a trine with Mars in Leo. For Aries, Leo, Libra, and Capricorn, the blessings aren’t subtle; they’re powerful and dynamic.

This isn’t about luck falling into our laps, however. This is the universe rewarding our courage. We have come a long, long way, and we know it. We've tried hard and we've seen both failures and victories. Venus and Mars are now working in harmony to remind us that love, beauty, and desire are here to be known.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 21, 2025:

1. Aries

You are the match that lights the fire, Aries, and this Venus-Mars transit makes that flame irresistible. With Venus in your sign and Mars cheering you on from fellow fire sign Leo, you feel like you're made of magic. You're inspired, and you WILL make things happen.

We're not taking romance off the list of what that blessing may look like at this time. You may feel that your career is most important at the moment, but with Venus and Mars doing their thing, don't be surprised if romance takes the cake.

This is your element: fast, fierce, and full of potential. Go where the positive energy is, Aries. Venus and Mars say that you’re not just wanted, you’re needed. Step up and claim what’s yours.

2. Leo

There’s something radiant building inside you, Leo, and on May 21, it finally gets a channel. Mars in your sign fuels you up with dynamic energy, while Venus in Aries tells you to go for it. There does seem to be a push towards the romantic, so get ready.

While you're probably knee-deep in a creative project, you really shouldn't be surprised if this transit tosses you into something highly romantic, which isn't exactly torture. In fact, this is secretly what you want, Leo.

Let your heart lead the way. The universe isn’t teasing you with this energy, it’s handing you the opportunity to be your best self. Use your voice. The moment is now.

3. Libra

As Venus rules your sign, any movement from this day's transit totally affects your spirit, and while in Aries, it's a bit more playful than you’re used to. This trine with Mars in Leo pulls you out of any clouded confusion you might have.

For you, the blessing arrives through connection, whether it's romantic, artistic, or collaborative. Someone’s energy matches yours, and together, the power is undeniable. This could be the day that turns a "maybe" into a thrilling "yes."

As it goes with you, Libra, you always feel best when things are balanced and harmonious. You won’t regret following your desire on May 21, so just go with it. You may just end up thrilling yourself to pieces.

4. Capricorn

You’ve worked hard, kept your head down, and done what’s necessary. But May 21 delivers something different: ease. That's right. Venus and Mars align in your favor, and that results in less pressure and complication.

Right now, you've got the chance to act on your desire without the nagging guilt that sometimes accompanies your actions. Basically, you're ready to go for what you want, Capricorn. All work and no play makes Cap a dull zodiac sign, right?

And being that what you want is anything BUT dull, you might feel inspired to take those blessings and run with them on this day. Just do it, Capricorn. One life to live. Honor that preciousness with action!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.