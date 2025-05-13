5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On May 14, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on May 14 as four planets blaze their way through the fire signs: the Moon in Sagittarius, Venus in Aries, Mars in Leo, and Neptune, dreamy but daring, also in Aries.

Today is less of a nudge and more of a cosmic shove. The inertia you’ve been drowning in is evaporating and excuses are outnumbered and out of time. You could keep hitting snooze on your calling, but the universe has other plans. So if you're one of the five zodiac signs on this list, consider today your get-up-and-go moment. You can keep circling the same internal cul-de-sacs, or you can step into the flame and finally do the thing.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

There’s a glitch in the matrix, and it’s working in your favor today, Taurus. The Sun and Uranus are both in your sign, shaking the soil and sending sparks through your usually slow-and-steady groove.

No more attempting to reinvent yourself with glitter and false confidence. Today, you'll hear the quiet click of something real falling into place. Even if it feels like you're going through a breakdown, consider a breakthrough in disguise. When you hear a whisper that says, "this is it," don’t ignore it — and definitely don’t explain it away.

Your creativity is your compass today. The weird idea you’ve been circling might just be the one that changes everything. You don’t need to ask for permission. You just need to follow the flicker.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

What’s meant for you doesn’t always arrive with fanfare, Pisces. Sometimes, it shows up in a DM, a daydream, or a sudden ache to make something beautiful out of all this mess.

Today, the cosmic math is pulling you toward such a fated moment. You’ll know when it arrives by how your body reacts: your shoulders drop, your breath slows, and your heart just knows that this feels familiar and right.

A sextile between the North Node in Pisces and the Sun-Uranus mash-up in Taurus is creating the perfect storm for subtle miracles like this. Today, trust the mundane and understand you're being aligned with what's meant for you. What you do next won’t just shape your month, but has some serious long-lasting, dream-making potential.

The world isn’t always loud when it chooses you. Sometimes it just leaves the door ajar and waits.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You’re fluent in momentum, but now you’re being asked to get fluent in meaning, Gemini. Jupiter is lounging in your sign like a charismatic houseguest who knows they’re never leaving, and everything suddenly feels bigger.

Though your emerald year is approaching its official end, this doesn't mark the end of your good fortune. In fact, it's just the beginning. This wasn’t just an era of “more,” but an era of right.

A square to the North Node in Pisces is quietly rerouting your signal, nudging you to not just talk the talk, but walk toward the version of you who knows what they’re here to do. Don’t just post it on TikTok, build it. Don’t just flirt with the idea, simply marry the process. You’re not here to skim the surface. Write the chapter you usually skip and say something with teeth.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Your glow-up is visible, Aries. Venus is still in your corner and you’re radiating “try me” energy that’s turning heads and melting timelines.

But it’s not just hot girl energy, it’s healing energy, too. With Jupiter softly aspecting Chiron in your sign, you’re being asked to stop running from the parts of you that feel sharp or shattered and start making them part of the plot.

In true Aries fashion, today, you're done apologizing for who you are. You're ready to burn bright and burn honestly. The world may not be ready, but that’s never stopped you before!

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’ve never been scared of change, Aquarius, but you are suspicious of anything that smells like a cliché. Good news: today isn’t that. With Venus in Aries and Pluto freshly planted in your sign, your creativity is about to crack open in an unfiltered and unforgettable way.

You’re not interested in painting inside the lines anymore. Moving forward, you know it makes more sense to simply set the canvas on fire and dance in the ashes. This is your rebellion in real time. Say the unsayable. Make the thing you were too scared to admit you wanted to make. Call in the collaborators who don’t need explanations, just electricity.

The muse isn’t here to flirt with you today, Aquarius. She’s here to destroy your comfort zone, and you’re into it.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.