3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On May 14, 2025

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, three zodiac signs attract wealth. To do so, we must adopt the concept of "prosperity consciousness." We cannot think of ourselves as the people who never get what we want, or that we're somehow left out of the wealth energy.

Thankfully, we've got a transit like Moon trine Mars to shake us up and put us back on track with self-belief and the idea that, heck yeah, we sure can attract wealth. Three zodiac signs get to hang up those old negative ideas of lack and doubt, and get on with the show. We are just as entitled to wealth as the next person, so let us take the power of Moon trine Mars and manifest it all the way home.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on May 14, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

When Mars is in a groove, so are you, Aries, and this transit, Moon trine Mars, throws open the gates. Your drive syncs up with the universe’s green light, making your moves feel not just right, but fated. Money follows motion on this day.

People are noticing, and where attention goes, opportunity follows. Follow the money, as they say. And in your case, the money leads to more of where that came from. You are ON it.

However, there is no need to rush. You've got a good thing going, but you don't need to steamroll over everything to make it all happen. The cash flow isn’t about conquest, Aries; it’s about knowing when to pounce and when to simply bask in your awesomeness.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Money magnetism is subtle with you, Cancer, and your timing is really working well for you. Moon trine Mars stirs up your ambition, but not in an aggressive way. It feels more like a quiet push to act on something you've been contemplating.

Your emotional intelligence is gold right now, especially when it comes to negotiation. People respond to your sincerity, and that's your power move right there, Cancer. May 14 is the day to gently ask for what you're worth.

Don’t be surprised if a home-based idea turns profitable. Mars moves you, the Moon supports you, and wealth shows up when you're being authentically you. Let it happen. You won't regret it, Cancer.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You've never been one to chase money, and that's usually because it tends to find you — a nice trait to have, indeed. But on this day, May 14, the stars nudge you to be a little less ethereal and a little more active.

Moon trine Mars gives you a boost when it comes to sharpening and trusting your own instincts. You might not think of yourself as a "money person," but hey, everyone gets a shot at this now and then. It's your turn to jump.

Don’t be shy about asking for what you want or need. Whether it’s a raise, a commission, or a wild idea you've been too bashful to pitch, the time is ripe. There's a surprising surge of confidence available to you now, and when you blend that with your natural intuition, you get profitable magic.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.