4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 14, 2025

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. During the Sagittarius Moon, we keep it positive and remember that we owe nothing to negative thinking. We don't let bad news live in our heads, free of charge.

This transit reminds us once again that the message of love and understanding is real. Everywhere we look, we see cause for alarm, and yet, our inner truth tells us that we are unwilling to give up our peace and happiness. Four zodiac signs will recognize this during the Sagittarius Moon. The simplest message of the day is this: Joy exists. Do not deprive yourself of it.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 14, 2025:

1. Aries

The Sagittarius Moon ignites your spirit, Aries, and shows you that it's OK to go beyond what you’ve been doing. You’re ready to stretch your limits, explore new horizons, and embrace the unknown. Your inner dreamer is calling. You feel ready to start manifesting.

This is a time to trust your instincts and take risks. The universe is showing you that your desires are valid and worth pursuing.

Don’t be afraid to aim high and reach for things that feel a bit out of reach. You’ve got the energy and the drive to make it happen.

The universal message is telling you to stay optimistic. On May 14, the Sagittarius Moon reminds you that nothing is too big to handle. It’s time to push boundaries and claim the opportunities that come your way. Take a leap, Aries, if anyone can do it, it's you.

2. Taurus

Broadening your horizons is pretty much par for the course where you're concerned, Taurus. However, on May 14, during the Sagittarius Moon, you might be feeling somewhat introspective, which is a state that always does wonders for you.

The universe speaks to you in ways and signs that really uplift you and have you believing in both yourself and humanity once again. That's a pretty big statement. You want to see the big picture, not just the meme you see on the internet.

It's during the Sagittarius Moon that you're able to expand your view of the world, and this allows you to consider that we're not all bad.

In fact, the potential for greatness and joyfulness is endless. You opt in for that kind of thinking, Taurus.

3. Leo

For you, Leo, the Sagittarius Moon speaks to your need for freedom and adventure. This is a time for expansion in every area of your life. It’s about stretching beyond your own limitations and recognizing that you can go further than you’ve allowed yourself to believe.

Your enthusiasm is contagious, and this moon invites you to chase your dreams with confidence. Don't be surprised if everyone you know wants what you have! The universe wants you to know that your potential is limitless. Whether in love, career, or personal growth, now is the time to take risks.

You're picking up on the idea that the universe is delivering liberation. On May 14, you'll definitely be walking the path of super optimism.

Enough with the negative already, it's so boring. You're meant for bigger things, Leo. Go for it.

4. Sagittarius

Talk about celestial allies — phew! You've got the Sagittarius Moon in your corner on May 14, and all is well in your world, that's for sure. It’s a powerful time for you to listen closely to your inner voice and align with your highest ideals.

The universe is delivering a message loud and clear: It’s time to fully embrace your path and let go of any fears holding you back.

You’re being called to explore new frontiers, Sag. This lunation boosts your confidence and pushes you to break free from anything that feels restrictive. This is a time of progress, but only if you’re willing to take that first step toward something new.

The universe is encouraging you to trust in your ability to achieve greatness. Let go of doubt and embrace the adventure. Prosperity lies in the pursuit of your truth, so go after it with all your heart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.