5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On May 7, 2025

On May 7, 2025, there is a waxing gibbous Moon in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and because it's nearly a full moon, five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes. The waxing gibbous phase is the last lunar phase before a Full Moon. Virgo represents a time of recalibration, refinement, and fine-tuning that gets you to finish what you start.

Later tonight, the Moon joins the karmic South Node point, creating a powerful moment for reflection and release. In the sign of Virgo, the South Node asks us to silence the inner critic and let go of the need to control every detail. For five zodiac signs, this lunar moment is an opportunity to step into a higher version of themselves, where thoughtful action meets divine timing, and the results are rewarding and powerful.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on May 7, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, with today’s waxing gibbous moon in your sign, you’re ready to make powerful and meaningful adjustments needed for personal growth, whether in your identity, physical appearance, or how you show up. A recent experience may have uncovered a version of yourself you’re no longer comfortable with and reminded you that you can do much more.

Slowly but surely you’re ready to change. You've been working to evolve into all you’re meant to become. You’re ready to let go of the old narratives, the outdated habits, and versions of yourself that no longer serve you. You’re ready to let go of the inner critic that prevents you from showing up as yourself.

Release the pressure of having it all figured out. Changing these patterns doesn’t mean losing who you are; it means you found the strength to meet yourself exactly where you are. It’s time to applaud the part of you that chose evolution, Virgo.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Today, a powerful portal for spiritual growth opens for Libra. You’re being asked to sit with your emotions and release old fears, self-doubt, and silent habits that shaped your story in the background. You may feel more emotionally raw than usual, but you’re also incredibly intuitive. You can sense what no longer fits and finally let it go, even if you can’t quite or don’t want to put a name to it.

This isn’t the time to be mad at yourself or even others for the detours your path has taken. Today is an invitation to surrender, forgive, and move on. As you release the past, you may find that a hidden gift, a long-lost passion, or the quiet return of something you once cherished finds its way back. Today, the universe reminds you that the most powerful breakthroughs happen in silence.

Let the introspection today guide you back to what you truly love. You’re ready to release what no longer serves you and refine your path so that your long-held dreams can finally take shape — and this time, you’ll be prepared to embrace them.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, put your career, public image, and the legacy you want to build under the cosmic microscope. The stars are inviting you to take a deep, honest look at the path you've followed so far. Everything is up for review, whether it’s the path you’ve chosen, the roles you’ve stepped into, or the partnerships you’ve committed to.

As the Moon meets the South Node later tonight, quiet yet powerful realizations about your path forward may begin to surface. You might reevaluate your definition of success and question whether you've been operating under society's vision. Today’s universe energy supports letting go of what no longer deserves your time or energy, and creating space for a more purposeful, empowered path ahead to emerge.

Let today be a turning point, a moment to release all that no longer serves you and to begin building a legacy rooted in authenticity, not pressure. Whether it’s in your work, your reputation, or even the commitments you’ve made in love, the cosmos is encouraging you to realign with what truly supports your growth. The path ahead becomes much more rewarding when you stop trying to be who you should be and start honoring yourself.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, today’s waxing gibbous moon in Virgo offers a quiet moment of reflection, inviting you to lovingly release the patterns that have subtly disrupted your daily rhythm. The cosmos is gently nudging you to take a closer look at your responsibilities, routines, and rituals — and to notice what no longer supports the life you’re working to build.

Later tonight, the conjunction between the South Node and the Moon will help you gain clarity around the systems you’ve built that no longer support your growth. It will help to provide the insight you need to make adjustments that will help set you up for long-term success, and you’ll be ready to start implementing small, manageable steps that lead to the stability you seek.

Remember, progress isn’t linear, Aquarius. Be kind to yourself even when you don’t meet every goal! Self-compassion is essential to becoming the person you want to become. This is a powerful day for releasing the self-critical talk and refining your approach to pave the way for a much happier and healthier life in the long run.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the connections that have helped shape who you are have begun to take center stage, and it's time to seek power from yourself. The universe invites you to slow down and listen to your heart. Deep down, there’s a longing to feel seen.

You've made a lot of sacrifices that have cost you your peace, and it's time to take your energy and apply it toward your goals and wants.

Later tonight, as the Moon aligns with the South Node, you may be enlightened by what you’ve outgrown and the relationship dynamics that deserve a gentle goodbye from your life. You don't have to cut ties completely; instead, reclaim your space.

Make room for relationships that soothe rather than rattle your nervous system. Trust that the connections meant to stay in your life will rise to meet you where you are, not where you used to be.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.