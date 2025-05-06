What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 7, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has a message for each zodiac sign on May 7, 2025. The Moon will be in Virgo's sign, bringing attention to the Hermit tarot card. The Hermit reminds us to focus on spiritual things that build our character and create a strong foundation for our thoughts to result in wise decisions.

The Moon will harmonize with the Sun, so anticipate your actions to be pretty visible to others; what you do can impact your income potential positively, so if you get a windfall of money, use it wisely. We have a risk of overspending, especially via online shopping, with the Moon speaking to Jupiter. Let's see what else is in store for your day.

The tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on May 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

The reversed Two of Swords is trying to remind you that not everything is as it seems, Aries. Right now, the truth may come to light, and you discover people’s real intentions or the outcome of situations in your life.

This doesn’t mean you should be overly suspicious of people, but be mindful not to project your intentions onto others. Wait and see to know how they are, not just how you wish they would be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

All things can be healthy in moderation, Taurus. The Hermit means that you may be hungry for some soul searching, which requires you to get away from social situations and spend some enjoyable time with yourself.

Don’t be afraid to give full attention to your thoughts and intuition. You may enjoy a hike or following some journaling prompts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

The Devil, reversed, means you are reclaiming your power, Gemini. Life can be a fight between good and evil, so you want to be sure that you're aware of what's happening when things start to change.

In this moment, you are provided with all the strength you need to overcome destructive patterns in your life. It will take time, but it is more than possible. Be courageous and don't worry about what the future will bring; start to live a better life now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Stay true to your dreams, Cancer. If you want something, go for it with all your heart. The Seven of Pentacles means you will be rewarded for your hard work, Cancer. All of the times you have shown up for yourself and put in the effort have not been in vain.

This tarot card reminds you to keep pushing for the things that you love. Even if you show up messy or imperfectly, it still counts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good things are ahead, Leo! The Page of Wands suggests that you are about to enter a period of life that is full of energy and potential. To make the most of this, explore with curiosity and build your connections.

This is a good time to say yes to invites, introduce yourself to others, and try new things. Remember, you have not yet met all of the people you will love, or seen the extent of your greatness. This phase may open new doors for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

At the end of the day, the only one holding you back from your dreams is you, Virgo.

The Eight of Swords, reversed, is helping you to see that you are capable of more than you know. It also encourages you to break free from fears or limiting beliefs.

Ask yourself, what beliefs are you operating by — are you acting as if you are able, or retreating in doubt? This is a wonderful time when you can confront your fears, and choose to act differently.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have a way with words, Libra, and when you speak, you can give birth to life and encourage someone to love without fear. Communication is an incredibly powerful vessel, and you have developed strengths that enable you to use it positively.

This is a time to lean into your intellectual abilities. Do things that stimulate learning and personal development. Read books. Get more involved in conversations that are deep and involve debate. Don’t be afraid to speak your thoughts in a conversation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are super sharp and because of your personality, you can tell the difference between fantasy and real life problems. Emotional intelligence will take you very far, Scorpio. The King of Cups demonstrates a balance between reason and emotion.

Both your intuition and logic serve purposes, Scorpio; wholeness is reached when they work together. When you sense something, be willing to confront what you see. When you want to research or evaluate a situation deeply, take the time to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

How do you and your loved ones engage in conflict, Sagittarius? Do you seek to understand, or just to be understood wholly?

The Five of Swords means you may encounter arguments with others, and you should be mindful of how you argue.

Both parties could be tempted to do whatever it takes to be right, instead of fighting for restoration. However, this can be damaging to your relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Movement doesn’t have to be perfect in order to be effective, Capricorn. You are progressing towards growth and new chapters in your life. But, this journey isn’t linear.

Sometimes, you will move at a slower pace than before, or feel like you’ve taken some steps back. Today the Six of Swords encourages you to pursue thoughtful progression, not perfection.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

The Death card in tarot reminds you that even things that feel natural can be unhealthy. You may desire some things that ultimately aren’t good for you, and it's best to resist.

However, just because something is in your nature, it doesn’t mean your future is subject to it. You can break free from any pattern.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You are such a dreamer, Pisces. You can easily conceive an idea and imagine it happening in the future. The Seven of Cups reminds you to be wary of wishful thinking, Pisces. You want to find the right balance between truth and potentiality.

Every situation may feature both darkness and light. Now is a good time to weigh the pros and cons and differentiate what is real from what is not.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.