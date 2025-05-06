4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 7, 2025

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. The transit Moon trine Uranus reminds us that we are here to be human.

In the words of the famous Gemini musical star, Lenny Kravitz: "I'm gonna live my truth in this life, I am not gonna live a lie, 'cause I came here to be alive, I am here to be human." Moon trine Uranus taps into that inner strength we all have and lets us know that right now, in this very moment, we have it all. This life is here to be cherished, lived, experienced, and enjoyed. We are unique, strange, different, and amazing. Let us live this life in truth; let us always believe in ourselves. That is the message here.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 7, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

There’s a strange and beautiful kind of freedom that arrives when you stop asking for permission to be yourself. This transit highlights your innate brilliance, that part of you that questions, calculates, and then quietly reworks the entire system to make it better.

You’re not here to blend in. You’re here to refine, reimagine, and renew. You may find that a sudden flash of insight sets your plans on a new course. Don't resist the impulse; this isn’t chaos, it’s intuition, and it’s speaking your language fluently. When something feels like a yes in your bones, believe it.

Let the world see you as you are: a marvel of practicality and originality. You don’t have to compromise to belong. You’re already in exactly the right place when you honor what’s true.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Your spirit doesn’t want the party trick version of life; it wants the whole sky. Moon trine Uranus nudges your curiosity awake and reminds you that the truth you seek isn’t always out there. Sometimes it’s already pulsing inside you, waiting for your own voice to name it.

Expect a nudge from the universe in the form of a weird coincidence, a stranger’s words, or a recurring dream. Follow the thread. This is how your path reveals itself — wildly, boldly, and never by the book.

Let your rebellion be radiant, Sagittarius. May 7 is not about defiance for its own sake, but about joyfully rejecting the dull script in favor of one you write yourself, with fire in your veins and stars in your eyes.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You don’t usually lean into surprises, but this one cracks you open in the best possible way. Moon trine Uranus gifts you a sudden shift in perspective, and it's exactly what you didn’t know you needed. Don’t fight the insight. Let it transform you.

You may feel yourself loosening your grip just enough to breathe again. Progress doesn’t always look like strategy and structure. Sometimes it looks like surrender, trust, or the quiet thrill of a new start.

The world sees your strength, but it doesn't always see how deeply you feel. Let those feelings guide you now. You feel miraculous, as if you've got the whole world in your hands. Let positivity lead.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

With electricity in the air and goosebumps on your skin, there's a message that's here just for you, Pisces. Moon trine Uranus hits your intuitive core like a tuning fork. You’re picking up on subtle frequencies and reading between the lines. You see what others fail to pick up on.

It’s a good day for allowing your imagination to take the reins. What begins as a dreamy "what if" could evolve into a visionary new idea or unexpected decision. Stay open. Let the current carry you somewhere surprising.

You were never meant to stay inside the box. You are made of galaxies, dreams, and divine oddities. Embrace your weirdness, and trust that it’s exactly what the world needs right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.