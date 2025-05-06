2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Powerful Luck & Abundance On May 7, 2025

On May 7, 2025, two zodiac signs experience the kind of breakthrough that finally feels like a win, attracting some powerful luck and abundance as a result. Wednesday's energy puts power back in your hands, especially if you've been quietly working through a ton of disappointment lately.

Mars is in Leo, but what makes this day stand out is how Mars is teaming up with Venus and Uranus, giving us the kind of cosmic push that helps you achieve the goals you have been dreaming of.

Mars is the planet that rules drive, determination, and the push to take action. In Leo, it dares you to have an impact. But on May 7, Mars isn’t working alone. It's forming powerful aspects to Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, and Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs, rebellion, and realignment. Together, these three planets create a one-day cosmic flashpoint. Expect things to level up fast, emotions to run deep, and a manifestation that felt out of reach to become available.

For two astrological signs in particular, the results are undeniable. Wednesday brings not just financial abundance, but also personal power and luck. You have the ability to move differently, love more freely, and see opportunities in places that once felt blocked.

You may not even realize how much you've been preparing for this exact moment, but your astrological chart knows. And now luck and abundance are finally on your side. Cheers to the two zodiac signs that are leveling up in a major way on May 7.

1. Aries

On May 7, a beautiful fire trine occurs between your ruling planet, Mars, and Venus, which is in your zodiac sign. Venus helps you appear magnetic to others, and you can attract money to yourself for personal purposes.

Mars in Leo opens your heart to creativity through imagination, play, and fun activities. You're positioned to experience abundance in the area of love and money.

You can mingle these two areas of your life. Few people have the chance to do what they love and earn a living from it. You may go into business with a partner you are also fond of romantically.

You might stumble into a great idea through a hobby that makes you feel good when you're heavily involved in its work. This is the time to unleash your entrepreneurial spirit and start a new project or business endeavor.

How? Lead with authenticity. Look good while doing so. Expect the world to acknowledge you because you have earned the right to be where you're going; command respect. Sense your opportunities and go for them

2. Taurus

Mars is working overtime in your hidden enemies and spirituality sector, and you're here to make this dynamic work in your favor. Sensing that someone is working against you makes you sharper and astute.

You will use your enemies to get what you want and increase your efforts to solidify your life and protect any gaps in your world, particularly finances. This brings abundance into your life via financial windfalls through unconventional means. Maybe you will launch a side gig to avoid any losses due to work-related problems.

Changing your routine can lead you down a new path that's profitable for you. You may enter into some type of meaningful conversation that gives you insight into what your next steps ought to be. You implement them immediately rather than wait to start later, since Uranus and Mars emphasize speed and success.

One way to invoke abundance and luck is to write down your desired goals and dreams. Claim them for yourself. Write them down on paper, including a date you want to accomplish your goal, then get to work.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.