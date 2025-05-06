3 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Like Themselves Again On May 7, 2025

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, three zodiac signs will finally start feeling like themselves again. It's time to clear the air and say what's on our minds, and during the astrological transit of Moon square Jupiter, we finally get past our own inhibitions. We want to be free of the weight that we know as our own personal repression.

There's something we have to get off our chests, and the force that is Moon square Jupiter is here to help pry that burden off of us. Essentially, on this day, we'll liberate ourselves through words and actions. Three zodiac signs are starting to realize that change doesn't happen on its own. If we are to feel free, happy, and strong, then we better stand up and start voicing what's on our minds. It's time. No more excuses.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs finally start feeling like themselves again on May 7, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

You’ve held back for long enough, and it’s starting to feel heavy. The pressure to keep things nice has its limits, and Moon square Jupiter paves a new path for you, one where your truth isn’t just valid, it’s vital.

Advertisement

You may surprise yourself with what you say and how easily it comes out once the floodgates open. There’s no going back now, and honestly, that’s a gift. Honesty clears the air, and clarity brings peace.

Let your voice be the agent of your freedom. You’re not just speaking up, Libra. On May 7, during Moon square Jupiter, you’re stepping into a version of yourself that no longer asks for validation.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know intensity like few others, but this transit asks something a little different — it wants you to release. There’s something you’ve carried too long, and while it may feel like power, it’s actually just weight. Say it. Own it. Let it go.

Moon square Jupiter shows you that vulnerability is not weakness in your case, Scorpio; it’s precision. You don’t need to share everything, but the thing that’s eating away at your peace is exactly what you need to bring into the light. No more secrets from yourself. Wowzers.

Stand tall in your truth. Liberation doesn’t always come wrapped in comfort. Sometimes it arrives as a jolt that resets the system. This is your cue to reset.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You’re often ahead of the curve, and yet sometimes you forget that you need to hear yourself out, too. Moon square Jupiter pulls your attention inward and hands you a megaphone for your own internal truth. Listen first and then speak.

We are done with the old narrative. You don’t need to keep justifying your instincts or explaining your uniqueness. What matters now is clarity, direction, and the courage to say, "This is who I am. This is where I’m going."

Advertisement

At this point, Aquarius, change doesn’t wait for perfect timing; it responds to decisive action. And you're just the kind of rebel this day was made for. Light the match. Do the thing. It's yours now.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.