Love Horoscope For May 7, 2025 — See Things For What They Really Are

The daily love horoscope for May 7, 2025 wants each zodiac sign to take extra care in their romantic relationships. Don't rush into something you'll regret later. The Virgo Moon meets Jupiter in Gemini, creating an aura of extravagance all day. The Virgo Moon helps you ground your feelings and approach romance practically.

Jupiter expands desire and makes it abundant, so your plans could be extravagant, instead of what is best for your relationship. Practice caution and care in your relationship. While you may hold lofty ideas involving trips, date nights or the future of your relationship, it’s best to ground those plans and focus on the present moment. Do you think your relationship is better than what it really is? Can you see a future with someone who isn't in your best interest? You will feel optimistic about your romantic life, but see things for what they are to protect what matters most.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 7, 2025:

Aries

Even the best intentions aren’t always enough, dear Aries. As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may feel called to express outlandish intentions and visions for your romantic relationship. However, you want to ensure you’re seeing your connection clearly.

Pay attention to what green flags are present in your relationship and within your partner. Make sure that you are moving toward a healthy relationship and not letting your wishes for the future get the best of you.

Taurus

You can’t buy love, sweet Taurus. While this is always a powerful reminder, it is especially true for you now. The energy of the Virgo Moon squaring Jupiter in Gemini may have you wanting to shower your partner with extravagant gifts and dates.

You deserve to be happy, and to be able to show your partner you love them, especially if gift-giving is one of your languages. Yet, you want to make sure you’re not trying to buy affection or improve your relationship through lavish dates and gifts.

Gemini

Take it slow, dearest Gemini. As Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may start to have lofty ideas about improving your home or progressing your relationship with your partner. Of course, a remodel or discussions of moving in together could be worthwhile, but you want to ensure you’re not rushing matters.

Be sure that you don’t make sudden decisions with this energy, and that you’re also consciously aware of the reasoning behind your desires. Security isn’t found in home improvements or a ring, but in the overall connection you create with your partner.

Cancer

Take care of your heart today, Cancer. The Virgo Moon will be in your house of communication, while Jupiter in Gemini will be in your subconscious sector and intuition.

You may feel like your partner’s feelings have changed about you recently or realize that you’ve been unfilled. While you should reflect on this if it arises, you must also remain aware that this could be more about you than them.

Try to take care of your heart and your feelings today, being especially conscious of trying to get a reaction out of your partner in order to feel like you're receiving attention.

Leo

Your relationship doesn’t have to be your whole life, Leo. As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you will feel your priority shift toward your circle of friends, rather than spending romantic nights with your partner.

This is short-term energy and no cause for alarm. Plan a night out with friends instead of starting to wonder if this carries a deeper meaning in your relationship. Your relationship should never be your whole life; this part of your journey is about figuring out balance.

Virgo

Try to be in the present moment, dear Virgo. The Moon will be in your sign today, amplifying your feelings, just as Jupiter in Gemini highlights your need for success and validation.

This energy can help you feel like you’ve reached a milestone in your relationship, but it may also lead you to start chasing a new one. Try to hold space for the present moment.

Be grateful for where you are. While it’s always healthy to dream of the future, don't get stuck chasing a future goal; otherwise, you’ll miss out on where you already are.

Libra

Dream big, sweet Libra. As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you will desire to embrace the new in your life. You will dream of far-off horizons or new ways to improve your relationship.

While this dream is beautiful, you’re not trying to band-aid a challenging situation. A trip is always a good idea; however, you and your partner will be the same people once you return.

Focus on improving your relationship rather than thinking that time away will improve it.

Scorpio

Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever, dearest Scorpio. While you may have seen your romantic and social circle change over the last year, the magnitude of that loss may hit you today.

The energy of Virgo Moon squaring Jupiter in Gemini will bring about ideas for improving your life. Whether reuniting with a long-lost love or trying to make new friends, this can be a positive step.

Be mindful of trying to get someone back into your life that you’ve already outgrown. Instead, focus on ways to better present yourself.

Sagittarius

Practice caution with any workplace romances, Sagittarius. As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you could encounter a difficult situation within a workplace romance.

While it’s common to meet people at work, there’s also a reason that there are so many warnings about doing just that.

Make sure that you’re following any human resource guidelines about your relationship. If it is a casual connection, then you may want to rethink whether it’s worth potentially harming your career.

Capricorn

You can’t do it all, Capricorn. The energy of Virgo Moon squaring Jupiter in Gemini may have you feeling like you not only have to do it all, but that you must be everything to everyone.

You may feel conflicted about the desire or need to show up for your partner or family members while still showing up for yourself.

Try to avoid overpromising today and honor your boundaries. Of course, you want to be there for those you love, but that doesn’t mean you can do it all at once.

Aquarius

Love doesn’t need to be rushed, Aquarius. While you may suddenly have an ardent desire to progress your current relationship or find someone you can settle down with, you must remember there is no reason to rush.

As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may feel antsy in your current relationship. This will cause you to crave change. However, it doesn’t mean anything is wrong with where you are.

Try to slow down and give yourself a chance to see what is beneath the desires in your relationship.

Pisces

There is a difference between being alone and being lonely, Pisces. You have mastered it recently, as you’re realizing that being with the wrong person can make you feel worse than being single.

As the Virgo Moon squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may feel restless in your singleness and inadvertently reach out to someone you know isn’t good for you.

Focus your energy around your home today, gardening or doing spring cleaning. Invest energy into making your house a reflection of you rather than contacting someone who will only destroy your peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.