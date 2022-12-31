7 Types Of Love — What Each One Means

Love is one of the most powerful feelings in the world. The feeling of love brings freedom and vulnerability but is unique.

Whether you gain love from family, friends, or a mate, it can get to your emotions. Of course, we all desire to be loved, and some even give love.

​​Excitement, anxiety, hope, joy, and endlessness are some emotions that can make us feel. These feelings can lead to positive mental health and boost your mood. Love is timeless. It will never die.

Here are 7 types of love and what each one means.

1. Eros love

Eros is about passion and sexual love and represents romance. The term "erotic" is derived from the word eros.

According to the Bible, eros love is from God because it is a gift of his goodness for procreation and fulfillment as humans.

2. Storge love

Storge love is familial love. It is the love between families such as your mom, dad, or children.

It is all about the natural or instinctual affection for others. Storge love is purely about family and friends who are like family.

3. Ludus love

Ludus is about sport or play. It is all about flirting and having fun.

Ludus love is about the beginning of a relationship. This type of love is strong when play, excitement, and enjoyment are heavily present.

4. Philia love

Philia love is about friendship and affection. It is generally reflected in love between family and friends when having a good time.

It is about the purity and everlasting feeling of others you love no matter what.

5. Agape love

Agape love is universal and of purity. It means you can have a passion for strangers, God, animals, and people. This love is for all things. It means to care for others and their welfare.

It is all about being a good person and loving all things created in God's eyes.

6. Philautia

Philautia is self-love. Self-love is the most important love of all besides the love with God. It is self-awareness and knowing that you are enough and loved.

It is about self-esteem, self-confidence, and how we can do and be whatever we want, especially if we love ourselves.

7. Pragma

Pragma is practical love. It is about goals and personality, reflecting who you are and who you want to be.

Pragma is about loving things, whether it be your love for your work, passion for your goals, and dreams in life.

Unfortunately, not all love is equal, and not all emotions are expressed similarly.

I love my parents most of all. They have always been there for me, and the love I have for them, and they have for me, gives me butterflies and happiness when I think of them.

When you have an intense feeling, a deep attraction to someone, or even something such as your passion, it all stems from the word love. Whether it gives you pleasure or interest, love is something we all have in our hearts.

The intense range of emotions it takes to love someone or something can differ, which makes us who we are. Love is so deep that we can never really understand or describe it.

On the other hand, it is so pure and effortless that if you truly love something or someone, you will love it in all its forms.

Love is free and eternal. Do you love something or someone so much that you will give anything to protect it? I know I do; my love for my parents and God describes that.

The spiritual love that God gives us as humans is the most important and fulfilling. Spiritual love is when you connect with a person or being; body, mind, and soul.

There are many different types of love we can experience, from romance to platonic; love is something that makes the world go round. Even if we are strangers, if you cannot rob a bank or harm someone, then you have a love for others. You love humans and respect them enough to ensure safety in our society.

We never realize that sometimes the little acts of kindness we do for others ultimately stem from love.

We can feel love in any state of mind. In weakness, sadness, anger, or even fear, the idea of love is forever in our minds and hearts, even when we do not realize it.

If you haven't heard or realized it, remember, regardless of who you are or what you have done in life, that someone loves you and that you are loved, even by a stranger.

Because love is something that can be spread around our world, and it is infectious.

