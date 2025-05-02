Your Love Horoscope For May 3, 2025 — It's Time To Make A Decision

The First Quarter Moon in Leo on Saturday, May 3, will heighten each zodiac sign's boldness and courage. This isn’t just a moment in your love horoscope when you’ll be called to make a decision, but you will also be doing so knowing you are acting in your best interest.

With Venus reentering Aries on April 30, you may now be in the space to bring clarity or closure to themes that arose during its retrograde journey early in the year. Trust your instincts and remember that choosing the love you genuinely want is up to you, rather than settling for what you may already have.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 3, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose what brings you the most joy, sweet Aries. You have been through a great deal, though matters are starting to turn around in your romantic life.

As the First Quarter Moon in Leo peaks, you will be asked to focus on decisions regarding the future of your romantic relationship.

Try to hold space during this phase so that you can find a compromise with your partner. However, this isn’t a time to hold back expressing what you want, as being direct will help you achieve it.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in your ability to have everything you’ve ever dreamed of, Taurus. The First Quarter Moon in Leo will activate themes surrounding home and your romantic relationship.

Sometimes, this may be about beginning a new phase in your existing connection; it could also involve you deciding to part ways with an important person in your life.

This is not a decision you’ve come to lightly; however, it seems you are finally trusting yourself enough to know whether a relationship aligns with your desires.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of your actions, dearest Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Leo may have you forgetting that you’re in a relationship, which could lead you to act independently.

While you should never lose yourself in a relationship, you also want to be cautious about making decisions that affect the person that you’re with.

If not, this may lead to a heated argument later in the day. There’s no reason to quash your dreams to make this relationship work, but you do need to discuss plans with your partner first.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose yourself, sweet Cancer. You must remember that no matter the situation or relationship, you must always be certain that you are choosing yourself first.

The First Quarter Moon in Leo may bring up a situation in which you must choose between keeping a particular person in your life or choosing yourself and what you deserve.

There is no reason to hold onto a relationship if you have to sacrifice yourself and the love you are worthy of receiving. Take your time, but make sure that your relationship is choosing you just as fiercely as you’re choosing yourself.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be your most radiant self, dear Leo. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is about helping you embrace your self-confidence and step into your most authentic self.

Use this as a chance to stop hiding parts of yourself from your partner or become genuine in your dating life. You don’t need to be who you perceive others to find attractive; instead, be simply yourself.

By feeling confident in who you are, you can choose the partner who will add to your life rather than feeling held back and unfulfilled.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Ask for what you need, beautiful Virgo. You can tend to rely a great deal on external validation in your relationship. However, you don’t always ask for what you need.

The First Quarter Moon in Leo will amp up your need for recognition and validation in your relationship.

Rather than just hoping your partner can read your mind, be sure to advocate for what you need from them. This will not only fulfill your needs in the moment but also help improve your overall connection.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make the choice that’s right for you, Libra. As one of the most social and loving zodiac signs, it’s not just your romantic relationship that’s important to you, but all the connections in your life.

This can create a need for your family and friends to approve of and love your partner as much as you do. However, this can also lead to greater challenges as you can’t decide based on others, but only on what your heart is telling you.

Let go of needing everyone to approve your choices, so that you can finally make the one that is right for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to live the life of your dreams, Scorpio. Yet, you also must remember that you are the only one who can create that life. The First Quarter Moon in Leo may bring up a situation in which you feel compelled to choose a romantic partner for what they could bring to your life, rather than because of your feelings.

Be sure that you prioritize your emotions and not just look at a person's material or financial success.

Living the life of your dreams is something you can do for yourself, and on that path, you can also choose the person you genuinely love.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just say yes, Sagittarius. Leo is the zodiac sign that rules your house of luck, travel, and adventure. These themes make you unique, especially as this house is also your natural ruler.

With the First Quarter Moon in Leo, you will be propositioned with a romantic offer or one involving travel. While it may be exciting, you may think the timing is bad or doubt the offer is as good as it seems.

Try to remember that you deserve goodness. Don’t let the past get in the way of saying yes to this offer, as it will be the start of a grand new adventure.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Remove yourself from any drama, Capricorn. But also, be sure that you’re not the one causing it. The First Quarter Moon in Leo describes a time of dramatic change.

However, it could also lead you to blame any recent drama on others instead of taking responsibility for your part.

If you crave space or want to progress in an existing relationship, then have the necessary conversation. Yet, if you’re playing games and hoping the person you care about will chase you if you retreat, you may want to reconsider your approach to this situation.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be generous with your love, sweet Aquarius. The First Quarter Moon in Leo will create a lovely energy for you to invest in your romantic relationship.

This energy will increase your generosity and help you open up to receiving what your partner brings to the relationship. While you may have been craving alone time recently, this should serve as a return to feeling social and wanting to enjoy life, especially with the one you love.

Try to bring playful energy to your relationship today and take joy in what you can give your partner.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You never know until you try, dearest Pisces. You can tend to be a bit timid about love, as you move in ways that will protect your heart. While you’ve been trying to be assertive and confident about romance, the First Quarter Moon in Leo may challenge your recent growth.

Today, you may be plagued by a fear of rejection that has you distancing yourself from the person you love most. Do not believe everything you tell yourself; be willing to take a chance on love. After all, that is the only way to know if a connection is meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.