The Tarot Horoscope Has An Important Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 3, 2025

We want something to cling to, and on May 3, each zodiac sign's important message from the daily tarot horoscope reveals how to find it. On Saturday, we find what we need within the security of our core being — confidence.

The Moon starts the day a bit chaotic in Cancer. Cancer rules the Chariot, which brings a message of overcoming obstacles by staying true to yourself and persevering. We learn from the tarot and astrology that we must stay confident and bold. We remain steadfast in our resolve, and when we have survived the day's battle, we discover that our most important relationship is with ourselves.

The daily tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on May 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's not all your fault, Aries. With the Moon in Cancer, this tarot card, The Hanged Man, reveals how complacent you've become.

Have you been waiting around for someone else to do the right thing? Have you said all you can say, and there's nothing left but to wait and watch for their decision?

Clearly, the problem with this type of thinking is obvious. You're a fire sign, and the firstborn of the zodiac — pure momentum. Waiting is not your style.

So, you have to do the opposite of what this tarot card says you are inclined to do. You must pick yourself, take action, and get what's yours, even if you're a leader without followers today. Yes, you might not be liked for changing the narrative.

Maybe people like thinking you're stuck in one place, so the control is in their hands. But, even if you're unlike, you'll not stagnate and miss out on your potential.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

One kind word is all you need, and The Star, reversed, shows how disappointed by life and sad you've felt lately. Did a person let you down? Were you investing in people who didn't give you back what you thought you had deserved — or even earned?

It's smart to pull back your energy and stop giving it away to people who don't deserve it right now. Withholding care from others can cause you to feel like there's nothing to do right now.

You may feel hopeless or uninterested in trying again. But this day brings change, and it's good for you to recognize when the page is turning so you can write a new chapter in your life book.

The Moon changing signs from your communication sector into your family sector means you can rebuild or cut ties to fix the lack in your family of origin or the one that's non-blood related but feels close to you like kin.

It's never easy, so you don't have to hurry. But stick with your decision. Slow and steady wins the race, and patience gives you time to heal and regain your confidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

What would happen if your relationship transformed from transactional to a deeper connection and romance? If you've hoped for a friendship to turn into a romantic relationship or if a relationship has gotten stale and you want it revived, you might get your wish.

The Two of Cups is about romantic reciprocity — the mutual giving and taking between equal partners who want to love each other similarly. And, with the Moon entering Leo, your words can flow straight to the universe like a prayer and get what you want back in the form of a blessing.

Write down your greatest desire in a secret place and send your wishes to the ether. Ask for love, care, concern, and companionship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

You have to do what's best for yourself, Cancer. And how you view the world may differ from how others see it. Your tolerance for certain behaviors is relevant to your personal experiences. So, if you feel like something is a red flag, then maybe it is. You decide to define what shade.

When you get the Empress, a reversed tarot card, your intuition and gut instincts are questioned. You might doubt the integrity of someone's intentions, or you may wonder if a partnership is healthy or not.

You might not want to break up or change a relationship if money is involved, since love, even if it is romantic, can also involve economics.

So, for today, from the universe, stars, and the tarot, it's best to think through your emotions and validate them. That is all, and that is enough.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You're not alone, even though there are times when you feel like you are. The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is like a light at the end of the tunnel, where you see who is in your corner, instead of who isn't.

The Moon entering your sign first thing today, along with this optimistic tarot card, signals that you're in a better place. Start to see what you have access to.

Make a mental note of your resources and the friendships that enhance your life. People get busy and life can be hectic, but when you view your world through the lens of abundance, everything starts to fall into place.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Don't fear the future, Virgo. Even though you tend to be a very open and self-reliant zodiac sign, sometimes you think a situation is impossible to work through. This tarot card indicates that feeling stuck is just that, a feeling.

You may be blind to how free you truly are; your thinking is holding you back from finding your escape. Today, work on removing the blinders so you can see your current problems clearly and precisely.

Your situation may be difficult and require hard work; the greatest battle is in the mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

It's a good thing you're a free spirit, Libra, since today's tarot card brings you The Tower — sudden changes that spark fresh beginnings and disrupt your life in a way you won't see coming.

This is an exciting opportunity; you learn something you didn't know before about yourself and others. You also have a chance to prove your capabilities in a new light.

However, you will need to be flexible and open-minded. You might have to work out a few details or scheduling problems with others, particularly people you work with. But experience is an excellent teacher. You'll learn to face adversity head-on and go with the flow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Don't take things personally, Scorpio. The Seven of Wands tarot card warns against blaming, criticizing, or presuming the worst based on fear, exhaustion, or a low sense of self.

Sometimes things happen, and it appears as though it was an intentional act, but it wasn't.

You don't want to project negative thoughts or feelings onto an incident without knowing what happened. Get beneath the skin to discover details and sift out facts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Are you going to compromise when it's necessary? Compromise can feel like a dirty word for someone who prefers to live in the realm of honesty. The Nine of Wands, reversed, seems to imply that you won't want to give in and will not want to meet anyone halfway.

Instead, you will prefer to get your way or no way at all. This can be a tough decision for others, especially if they feel as passionately about a situation as you do.

Check yourself. Are you overreacting? Is what you want something you feel so passionate about that you're willing to lose a relationship over? Think of the big picture, then debate your point of view.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

No, you can't be number 1 all of the time; everyone falls from grace, and then someone else gets their turn. The Six of Wands, reversed can be a sign that you're not where you want to be, but that doesn't mean you can't work hard and improve things.

Today, you may have to accept that you've fallen short just slightly of a goal or dream because another person demonstrated higher skill.

At first, this can be a complex reality, but it's an incredible opportunity for you, too. As iron sharpens iron, you can learn what you didn't know in the past. You can improve, perhaps reclaim your top spot on a team or in any situation where you like to dominate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Be careful who you take advice from. Sometimes a person sounds so compelling that their input gives the impression of sound counsel, but they are not. You have to consider a few things before you follow a suggestion from someone.

Do they view the world similarly to you? Have they made decisions you might have made yourself or felt good about? Do you feel connected to the point where your values are aligned? These questions matter. Ask.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

What do you consider a setback? You can take things to heart and hold them so close that you suffer and feel sad for a long time. But it's important not to always do that. Sometimes, you have to grieve and then let go so you can move on and live your life fully.

Today's Sun, reversed tarot card, indicates a feeling of sadness. You may fall behind schedule or think you ought to be further ahead than you are. However, how you perceive a situation to be, try to see it from all angles.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.