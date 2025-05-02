People Who Feel Everything Deeply Tend To Share These 9 Heavy Traits, According To Psychology

Studies estimate that 15-20 percent of the population is highly sensitive and feels things very deeply. However, many people don't know exactly what this means.

Although it's related to introversion, being a highly sensitive, deep-feeling person is not the same thing. Highly sensitive people are hypersensitive to a variety of stimuli, ranging from pain to caffeine consumption. Consequently, highly sensitive people exhibit several specific, observable behaviors.

People who feel everything deeply tend to share these heavy traits:

1. They become overwhelmed when they have a lot to do

A highly sensitive person (HSP) struggles to stay on task when they have several different things to do. They become observably anxious and, as their stress level increases, they have more difficulty being productive.

This trait, known as sensory processing sensitivity, means they absorb more information and stimuli from their environment, both consciously and unconsciously, and process it more deeply than others. A 2014 study concluded that this can lead to feeling overstimulated and overwhelmed by a busy schedule or too much to do.

2. They find noisy environments chaotic

Highly sensitive people don't work well in open offices because their senses are put into overdrive by the sights, sounds, smells, and activities buzzing around them. HSPs may have a lower threshold for sensory overload compared to the general population.

A 2023 study explained that this means they might become overwhelmed by even relatively low levels of noise that others find tolerable. HSPs are also known for their introversion and tendency towards deep thinking, which can make them more sensitive to environmental noise and less tolerant of chaotic surroundings.

3. They get 'hangry'

When highly sensitive people are hungry, they grow angry. They struggle to function and often take out their frustrations on those closest to them.

Research confirmed that people with a deeper processing of physical and emotional sensations may experience hanger (getting angry when hungry) more intensely. Their brains are more attuned to subtle changes in the body, making hunger more noticeable and potentially leading to a stronger negative emotional response, including anger.

4. They choke when they're under observation

Highly sensitive people perform at their peak when they're in private. Put them in a high-stakes situation, such as a presentation in front of their boss, and they're likely to perform poorly due to the pressure.

A 2015 study found that the heightened sensitivity of HSPs can lead to overarousal and anxiety, especially when under scrutiny or in high-stakes situations. This increased anxiety can further exacerbate the tendency to focus on potential errors and consequences, leading to a cascade of negative effects on performance.

5. They're deeply moved by the arts

Whether it's attending a musical or visiting an art gallery, highly sensitive people appreciate the arts. They find that expressions of creativity stir up their emotions.

This is due to their heightened sensitivity to colors, sounds, textures, and the emotional content of artwork, music, or other artistic expressions. They also have a stronger intuition about the meaning and symbolism within art, leading to a more profound emotional response.

6. They recognize other people's discomfort

Highly sensitive people recognize when someone else needs the lights dimmed or the music turned down. They easily sense when other people are feeling overwhelmed.

Mirror neurons are brain cells that fire both when we perform an action and when we observe someone else performing the same action. Research suggests that HSPs may have more active mirror neurons, which could contribute to their ability to better understand and share the emotional experiences of others.

7. They retreat when things become too overwhelming

After a long day or a busy week, a highly sensitive person needs quiet time to recharge. A dark bedroom, for example, can provide the perfect space to recuperate.

Retreat signifies stepping back, withdrawing to replenish our resources. It's what sometimes needs to be done after venturing into the world to restore our optimal functioning level.

8. They grow uncomfortable when there are loud noises

Loud rock concerts and noisy fireworks displays usually aren't much fun for highly sensitive people. They have a lower threshold for noise compared to the rest of the population.

A 2023 study concluded that the discomfort HSPs experience with loud noises is likely a complex interplay of their heightened sensory processing abilities, potential neurological differences, and the emotional and behavioral responses that accompany these sensitivities. While not directly related to HSPs, conditions like misophonia, where specific sounds trigger strong emotional reactions, provide a possible neurological link.

9. They avoid violent media

Watching violent movies or playing graphic video games can be too much for highly sensitive people, so don't be surprised if, for example, they opt out of watching horror movies with you.

While many people warn against the dangers of being a highly sensitive person, like an increased risk of depression and anxiety, being sensitive isn't all bad.

Highly sensitive people are more conscientious. They notice certain details others may overlook, and they can be very creative.

Having the traits of highly sensitive people doesn't mean you have a disorder that needs to be fixed. It simply means that you process sensory data more deeply. Recognizing that you're a highly sensitive person could help you develop a better awareness of yourself and your needs.

Amy Morin is a licensed clinical social worker, psychotherapist, college psychology instructor, and internationally recognized expert on mental strength. Her advice has been featured on Today, Good Morning America, Time, Fast Company, Success, CNN, CNBC, and Fox News.

