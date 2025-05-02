2 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On May 3, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract major luck and abundance on May 3, 2025. These signs have all the passion and courage needed to manifest as the Leo Moon trines Venus. We feel brave enough to claim what we want and have the heartfelt courage to chase after it. While the Moon, ruler of our emotions, instincts, and inner self, imbues us with an expressive understanding of our desires, Venus in Aries gets what she wants.

With this cosmic alignment, today is the day to take the risks you know will pay off. Whether it’s launching a passion project, pursuing the chase in love, or showing people who’s boss by pursuing the life that you want (or, you know, letting them know you know your worth and not being afraid to add tax!), this trine will help you manifest abundance with ease.

Today is the day to make the move, own the room, and chase what you deserve, and two zodiac signs do just that.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, it's time to chase after the life you truly want. With the Moon in Leo, connect with what matters most: luck and abundance. Don't be afraid to claim the life you want — the one that reflects your needs, your values, and provides the long-term security you desire.

Perhaps you recently found yourself starting from square one. Well, Cancer, today you’re building that secure foundation from the ground up. It’s one built with emotional clarity and deep connection to the direction you want your life to take. You know what it is that you want, and today, you have the confidence to take steps that reflect the person you’re becoming.

You are known for your strong intuition, Cancer, so let your emotions be your guide, especially when they’re pointing you toward a life that’s more stable, sufficient, and aligned with what your heart truly wants.

This is a powerful time to reflect on whether your professional identity is aligned with your self-worth, your values, and the income you hope to earn. Have you been following a path that truly resonates with you, or one that only looks good on paper?

Today’s energies help dissolve any illusions you held about success. The universe gives you bravery to pursue it wholeheartedly. What you’re cultivating has the potential to become deeply fulfilling. Let today be the day you decide you are worthy of the comfort and peace that comes from building a life that truly reflects who you are.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you’re brave, bold, and unmistakably clear about what you want out of life. There’s no confusion around your goals — what you want is certain, and so is your drive to achieve it. You have a strong sense of direction, but your focus isn’t only on the outcome. You have a clear understanding of the process ahead, and you’re emotionally attuned to what it takes to get there.

This is a moment to organize your thoughts, define your priorities, and take action on the ideas that have been gaining momentum in the back of your mind. You’re ready to move forward with something that’s been building for a while. Whether you’re revisiting an unfinished idea or thinking about launching something new, you have the power to bring it to life — and if you commit to putting it into motion, you’ll start to see remarkable progress. Today, the universe wants you to honor your instincts and turn dreams into reality.

Recognize how much you could gain by learning something new or exploring a different approach. Venus in Aries spotlights your potential for growth and gives you the gusto needed to expand your skills. But, this isn’t just about filling an experience gap, Leo, it’s a sign. It's time to improve your quality of life and step even further into your potential.

You already have the inspiration, but now is just the time to build the structure around it. Investing in your growth will strengthen your foundation and give you the expertise that’s needed to reach a new goal. The more effort you put into learning and refining your process, the better prepared you'll be to bring your vision to life. The more you grow, the more opportunities you’ll create. So keep moving forward Leo. Today, you’re not just imagining what’s possible — you’re putting it together, piece by piece, and turning your dreams into something real.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.