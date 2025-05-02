Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 3, 2025

After Saturday, May 3, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Do you ever find yourself saying, "This has to end"? Whatever the topic is, we know that something's gotta give, and thanks to the astrological transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, we may just get what we need.

We know that what has caused us hardship must be done away with. While that sounds dramatic, for three zodiac signs, it's the only way to go right now. This is where we get a chance to really understand the meaning of impermanence. Nothing lasts forever, not even hardship or pain. For some of us, we're the ones making the moves towards ending those rough times. The only direction to go from here is up.

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after May 3, 2025:

1. Scorpio

You're no stranger to hardship, Scorpio. If anything, you tend to meet it with a steely glare and a plan. But even you have your limits, and by May 3, you’ve likely reached the point of no return.

The Moon opposite Pluto cracks open the vault you’ve been keeping all that pain in, and you’ll finally be able to let it out. It's raw, yes, but it's also relief. The truth is, you’ve been holding on for too long. Whatever has been going on, it has seen its day, that's all.

What’s so powerful now is that you are the one initiating the end. That’s the difference. That’s where the empowerment lives. You're not waiting for fate anymore; you are fate. This transit wakes up your inner phoenix. Time to rise up, Scorpio.

2. Capricorn

You rarely ask for help, and you're notorious for trudging through difficulties without complaint. The Moon opposite Pluto lights up the parts of your life that no longer serve you, and you're no longer willing to drag dead weight just because you think you should.

You’re ready to release the thing that’s been silently grinding you down. This isn’t weakness. This is wisdom. You’re pruning the branches so you can grow stronger roots.

On May 3, you'll feel a powerful surge of emotional clarity. What once seemed impossible now feels inevitable: change. And this time, it’s the kind of change that sets you free. Let it. Let it all take place, Capricorn. You've got this.

3. Aquarius

You've done a lot of pretending lately, Aquarius. You've been putting on that brave face, telling yourself it’s fine. But on May 3, under the intense gaze of Moon opposite Pluto, the truth will knock on your door, and you’ll be ready to let it in.

You're about to deal with what’s been swept under the rug once and for all. You’ve outgrown something major, and while the process of detachment can be messy, it’s necessary. This is your moment to call your power back, especially from anything or anyone that’s been emotionally draining.

You're not cold for walking away. You’re brave for honoring your peace. On this day, you’re not just ending a hard time, Aquarius. You are choosing a better future, and the universe applauds you for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.