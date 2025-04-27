Your Love Horoscope Is Here For April 28 — Monday's Rare Astrological Transit Brings A Major Lesson

On Monday, April 28, each zodiac sign can learn a valuable lesson about relationships from their Monday love horoscope. Mars in Leo will oppose Pluto in Aquarius, and things start to change, including what we think we need to do in love. This planetary aspect hasn’t occurred since 1797, representing a dramatic shift in how you pursue your innermost desires. Mars and Pluto will oppose each other 10 times from now through 2043, so while you may not achieve your desired result now, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

In May 2023, there was a sneak preview of Mars/Pluto energy as they aligned when Pluto was retrograde. As these two planets oppose one another on April 28, you understand where to take action and what you must do to achieve your desires. Slow down and be in the process of your romantic life, rather than fixating on any specific outcome. This transit will change how you approach your relationship and assert your needs; however, first learn that it’s not the end result that matters, but the journey to get there.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 28, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love can’t be all fun and games, Aries. Be mindful that you are adopting a mature approach to relationships during the Mars-Pluto opposition. You may have had challenges when it comes to seeing what defines a loving and healthy relationship as an adult versus the fun and excitement you focused on when you were younger.

Invest your energy into defining what it means to be life partners, and give yourself some space to keep growing. Be especially careful not to be flippant with someone you love, as it may create greater challenges.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Lean into your authentic nature, Taurus. The opposition between Mars in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius highlights your house of career and your romantic life. This may draw conflicts regarding which you prioritize or how you approach your relationship.

Be mindful that you’re not taking on the same role in your romantic connection as you do in your career, and try to steer away from any power struggles. You may want to focus on your relationship and home life now, as you are urged to improve both.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your freedom, Gemini. You can often sell yourself short on what seems possible. This can lead you to settle in different areas of your life, especially romantically. However, you must understand that you can live the life you’ve always dreamed of; you need to start believing it.

As Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius, you will develop a deeper understanding of your power, which will allow you to find closure from a recent break-up or take your relationship into an exciting new chapter, which may also involve travel.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Reflect on what you genuinely value, Cancer. Pluto in Aquarius hints that themes surrounding finances, shared resources or inheritances may arise today. However, with Mars in Leo, moving through your house of wealth and value, you may be fighting for something you feel you deserve.

While you should ensure that you are given whatever you are worth, especially in divorce proceedings, you do want to ensure you’re not sacrificing your peace. Protect this period of your life at all costs and only fight for something if it adds value to this new chapter.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pause before reacting, Leo. Today's energy is tense in your romantic relationship as Pluto in Aquarius moves through your house of relationships, while Mars in Leo is having you focus on yourself.

This very much could lead to arguments or the feeling that you and your partner are on opposing sides. You may have recently been told or discovered something that challenges your previous views of this relationship.

While you must trust your feelings, you don’t want to take any impulsive action at this time. It’s better to have a plan before making a decision.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to start listening to the signs, Virgo. You are moving into a phase where it will be crucial that you slow down and care for yourself in whatever way that means.

If you need space to focus on yourself in the relationship, advocate for that. Focus your energy on self-care and meditation, which could help you tune into your intuition.

There may be something about your relationship that you’ve been trying to avoid or pretend isn’t there, but the truth can never be avoided, so it’s better to take the time to deal with it healthily.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's healthy to change your mind, sweet Libra. As much as you were dreaming of marriage at one point, you no longer are. Instead, your focus is on your life and developing a circle of support that truly nourishes you during this time.

This doesn’t necessarily mean there has or will be a break-up, but only that you see what you need from life rather than solely focusing on a romantic relationship.

Be mindful of your partner's jealous tendencies, and let yourself develop a whole and healthy life, as that would benefit any relationship.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t get too comfortable, dear Scorpio. While it’s unlikely any dramatic changes have occurred, don’t give up hope that they will happen.

Pluto in Aquarius frees you from a restrictive situation involving a current relationship or the inability to attract the love you want. At the same time, Mars in Leo helps you seize new opportunities, travel, and relocate.

This is not the time to get comfortable, but to embrace the possibilities and see where it all leads.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A new phase is beginning, Sagittarius. You’ve done great work in your self-growth and healing; however, it hasn’t yet translated to changes in your romantic life. As Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius, you will be tested to start showing up as your new self.

For you, this means being transparent in your romantic conversations — something you weren’t the best at.

Be honest and let them choose rather than saying what you think they want to hear. There is no manipulation in love.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Priorities are an essential part of a healthy relationship, Capricorn. This theme began last year and will continue in this new phase of your life, so it’s crucial that you take time to reflect.

Your priorities should align with what is most important to you, and if they’re not, then that means you need to make some adjustments. Be sure that you prioritize your partner or relationship in the same way that you hope to.

By ensuring that your priorities are in order, you should also be able to improve your relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only take action if it truly feels right, Aquarius. Pluto in Aquarius is beginning a new process to help you become your most authentic self. This will be a gradual process; however, as Pluto aligns with Mars in Leo today, there could be challenges in your house of relationships.

Your partner may want you to progress faster than you are ready for. They will persist in trying to achieve what they want and may try to guilt-trip or convince you to say yes. You are being urged to only agree to something if it feels right; otherwise, hold steady in your decision and don’t let yourself be swayed.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let the universe reveal the path forward, Pisces. Your intuition will be on point today as Pluto in Aquarius helps to awaken your soul and get you in touch with the divine. However, with Mars in Leo, you will be prone to making impulsive decisions regarding changes in your romantic life.

Listen to your intuition, but also look for where the universe is leading you. You don’t want to make a quick decision at this moment; instead, look for the choice that will truly benefit you and the life you want to live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.