Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs All Week, Starting April 28

Luck and good fortune favor three Chinese zodiac signs from April 28 to May 4, 2025, the last week of the Metal Dragon month. Rooster, Monkey, and Ox are luckiest in this week that's bursting with blessings for those who put effort into creating the life of their dreams.

This week, Roosters are rising, Monkeys are glowing, and Oxen are finally catching a break. While the week starts off on a Close Day that might have you feeling a bit sluggish, remember that good fortune doesn’t always show up with confetti, sometimes it comes as clarity, consistency, or just feeling a little more like yourself. Whatever it looks like, trust it. Receive it. And remember: it’s OK for things to get easier. You deserve that, too.

Things start looking up as the week goes on, and that's when these three Chinese zodiac signs really start seeing their luck and good fortune take form.

1. Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, you'll really have some luck and good fortune at work during a week that brings a well-deserved breakthrough in your career and finances. You’ve been putting in the hours, holding yourself to high standards, and showing up for everyone, even when it stretched you thin. Now, the universe is stepping in with something tangible: financial validation.

The key? Don’t play it humble. Advocate for yourself, especially around Thursday, May 1, when you're most likely to see maximum return on your efforts. Thursday is a Full Day, which means luck is swirling around your effort, but you have to be willing to step into it confidently. You’re not being too much for wanting to be seen and paid well, you’re being honest.

And if the weight of doing it all has been creeping in lately, carve out space for rest on Friday, a Balance Day. Balance Days have a knack for bringing you back to center, and you may even find you hold more negotiation power than you thought. Remember: you don’t need to prove your worth by staying burnt out. You’re allowed to feel good while things are going well!

2. Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luck and good fortune favor your charm and ideas this week, Monkey. You’re always five steps ahead, brimming with ideas and big visions, though lately it may have felt like all your hard work has been in vain.

That shifts this week, Monkey. It's the last week of the Metal Dragon month, and you're starting to see your visions and ideas come to life in ways you couldn't even have imagined. The cosmic energy has you glowing from the inside out, and others are magnetized to it. This week is proof that your energy is irresistible when you stop shrinking it.

If you’ve been sitting on a creative idea, put it out there on May 1. Thursday is a Full Day of abundance when you'll see the most return on your effort. You don’t need to wait until it’s perfect. Your brain works best when it’s in motion, so let your momentum carry you. This is also an incredible time to collaborate. You’re lucky in love and business right now, so say yes to co-creating, especially if it feels easy and fun.

And if you’ve been lonely lately? Let people in, even just one. Start the convo. Reconnect with someone who lights you up. Your people are out there, and this week? You’re more likely to find them when you lead with your full, unfiltered self.

3. Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, you’re the quiet force who keeps things running, but you rarely get credit for it. This week of luck and good fortune changes that. A sense of emotional and financial relief is on its way, and it’s not because you chased it, it’s because you built the foundation for it long ago. This could look like a debt being paid off, a long-term plan showing signs of growth, or finally being able to breathe around something that’s been stressing you out for months.

This week favors practical magic, and Wednesday, April 30 is the best time to get things in order. Wednesday's Remove Day energy is prime for clearing out anything that's blocking your progress. Update your calendar. Clear out financial clutter. Say no to anything that drains your peace.

The stars are rewarding your discipline with stability, but they’re also reminding you: you don’t have to do it all alone. If support shows up, let it. If someone wants to help with bills, dinner,or even your mental load — say yes. You’ve been strong for so long. This week, strength looks like letting yourself feel safe, held, and even — dare we say it — lucky.

