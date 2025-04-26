New Moon Love Horoscopes For April 27 Reveal The Worst Is Behind Us

The love horoscope for April 27, 2025 brings an opportunity for a new beginning in each zodiac sign's life. Sunday's New Moon in Taurus is about pleasure, comfort, stability, and what is important to you. This earth sign is one that offers a genuine sensuality, making you have a greater appreciation for your partner as well as life in general.

Major upheavals or shifts in the timelines of your life are now behind you, and with earthy Taurus energy surrounding you, you can use this to ground yourself. Besides offering you a space of grounding and pace, the Taurus New Moon can help you slow down, focus on what’s most important, and most of all, enjoy the simplicity of loving and being loved. While there may be tremendous changes ahead or situations you want to improve upon, use the New Moon in Taurus on Sunday, April 27 to slow down and let yourself enjoy life.

New Moon love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 27, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take all the time you need, Aries. While patience isn't necessarily your strong suit, it’s okay to take your time in creating your new beginning — that isn’t something you should rush into.

You have been through a transformative time in your romantic life, and in some cases, that has included heartbreak. For right now, just focus on what brings you fulfillment in your life.

Let yourself slow down and appreciate how far you’ve come.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is your new beginning, Taurus. The Taurus New Moon in your zodiac sign is offering you a chance to feel rejuvenated and center yourself once again. Regardless of what the last year has brought, this is your chance to simply focus on yourself.

You may recognize that you have a shift in your feelings or are emotional during this time. While this is a cosmic reset for you, you may want to give yourself plenty of downtime as well.

Focus on resting and caring for yourself, and take the day slowly, especially if you have any previous plans.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You only need to listen to yourself, Gemini.

There have been some recent situations in your romantic life where you were receiving news or information about your partner. At first, you avoided it. Then, you were confused by it as you tried to overwork to make matters better.

But now, as the Taurus New Moon rises, you are encouraged to listen to yourself, because deep down you already know the truth. You don’t need proof if your intuition tells you something is off — you just need to trust it.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Prepare for love, Cancer. The Taurus New Moon will help you attract a new love into your life.

Although you’ve felt despair recently at any romantic possibilities, all of that will be turning around. You just need to make sure that you are also giving yourself an attitude adjustment.

While the universe will help orchestrate a divine meeting, you need to make sure you’re still not carrying around a chip on your shoulder or surrounding yourself with walls. Be open to your romantic life improving so that it actually can.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of your motives, Leo. You deserve financial abundance as well as romance, but you want to make sure that you’re seeing a relationship in your life clearly.

Just because you believe that a particular relationship would be able to give you the life you’ve always wanted doesn’t mean that person is right for you. Be careful of being swayed by gifts or trips at this time, as you may have a lovebomber in your life that isn’t how they first seem.

Let yourself enjoy life, but make sure whoever you’re with is someone you would genuinely have as a friend and not just as a ticket to a new life.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancel all your plans, Virgo. Whatever you had scheduled to do today, or wanted to get done around the house, reschedule for another day.

The New Moon in Taurus is going to have you barely wanting to leave the bedroom, let alone the house — especially if you share your life with that special someone.

This is your chance to focus on your intimate connection and embrace the slowness of a Sunday morning in bed. Don’t feel guilty if all you do today is enjoy the relationship you’ve put in so much time to build.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s time to focus on what you want, Libra. After learning all about what you don’t want in love, it’s time to focus your energy on what you do.

Instead of constantly letting yourself be a part of an unfulfilling cycle or wishing your partner would change, take your power back. You can become the catalyst you are seeking.

Use the energy of the New Moon in Taurus to make a plan for the next phase of your life. This can help you rebuild after a challenging phase or figure out how you’re going to move forward — but you do need to make a plan based on everything you desire.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep your heart open, Scorpio. The Taurus New Moon in your house of relationships offers you a divine time to begin a new chapter of love by helping you focus on what matters.

Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, transforming your romantic life. However, this is the last New Moon in Taurus before Uranus shifts into Gemini on July 7.

You are in a powerful portal that will allow you to set new intentions, create a new chapter in your relationship, or simply have the new beginning you’ve been dreaming of.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must take care of yourself first, Sagittarius. While you are the seeker of truth in the zodiac, you can often get overwhelmed with your own thoughts.

You’ve had a difficult time moving on from a particular relationship in your past. While you’ve put in the effort to heal and move forward, it’s time to ask for help. Consider working with a therapist or relationship counselor to help give you guidance and move through this period of your life.

By caring for yourself first and no longer ignoring any problems, you will position yourself to attract the exciting love you dream of.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what you have, not what you lack, Capricorn.

You have your eyes, heart, and mind set on the future, but that often means you’re not present for what is right in front of you. The Taurus New Moon offers you a chance to deepen or progress the relationship in your life by focusing on the simple moments you share together.

Whether it’s going for a walk or making dinner together, let yourself be fully present. While lofty goals are important, so is being able to simply embrace the small moments of love.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Move toward what you want, Aquarius. On April 27, the Taurus New Moon rises in your house of relationships and home, inviting you into a place of enjoying your space.

You would be wise to plan to spend the day at home. Start a garden with your partner, or think of little ways to improve your place together.

This doesn’t have to involve anything fancy, but in the domestic intimacy that comes from knowing you’re sharing your life with the person you are meant to be with.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be gentle, Pisces. Normally, you are one of the most gentle and patient signs. However, since Saturn has been moving through your sign since 2023, you’ve had to take on different personas.

This has all been part of the karmic lessons you were meant to learn, but now is a time to embrace your gentleness. Be gentle with yourself and with that someone special in your life.

If you’re single, you may feel sensitive and emotional today, so grounding yourself in nature may be beneficial. Let down your armor, Pisces, as it’s time to embrace your softness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.