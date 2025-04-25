Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 26, 2025 — Send The Text

On Saturday, April 26, Venus and Saturn unite in Pisces, influencing each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope and helping you make the most of the recent retrograde period. While Venus loves romance and relationships, Saturn helps to bring about commitment and a path of change moving forward. It’s not enough to simply embrace your feelings — to have that long-lasting relationship, you must make a plan for how you will be together or improve your connection.

Venus and Saturn in Pisces will allow you to do just that — but you can’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. During this time, it will be crucial for you to be open and vulnerable in how you express yourself, as this is what is required to truly have an honest and transparent relationship. Don’t worry about hiding your feelings or downplaying them. Instead, own the intensity of your emotions and let it help you create a plan to live the life you want with the one you love.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, April 26, 2025:

Aries

Regret can serve a purpose, Aries. Don’t be too quick to push away regret or tell yourself that a certain event is in the past and no longer matters.

Because you’ve been directed to focus on your relationship with yourself during the last several weeks, you may have come to regret losing someone special to you. In this case, regret is something that you must listen to as it speaks to the truth of your feelings.

Listen to yourself — but don’t be afraid to do something about it.

Taurus

You don’t need to try so hard, Taurus. While you normally are quite skilled at manifesting whatever you wish, you also must make sure you’re creating the space to just feel.

Venus and Saturn in Pisces activate themes of partnerships, friends, and wishes. Use this energy to soften into your feelings, and this time, let someone else make the plans or put in the effort.

You deserve reciprocal love, and that means you also have to let others step in.

Gemini

You can’t make someone love you, Gemini. Sheer will or effort alone isn’t enough to make someone love you or to fix a relationship.

While you tend to be proactive in putting in effort in other areas of your life to bring about your desired results, romantic relationships are different. Don’t be afraid of starting over or admitting to yourself the issues you’ve been trying to ignore.

Love does have to be a two-way street, and you also have to love yourself enough to know when to walk away.

Cancer

You are finding yourself in a completely different life from the one you thought you’d live, but this is actually in your favor as you’ve recognized what you want and allowed yourself to go after it.

But today, you may feel that there is an external obstacle to progressing an existing connection or attracting new love — but no obstacle is too great to ruin destiny, Cancer.

This obstacle is only a matter of perspective, so try to make an effort. The only way to have the relationship you want is to go after it.

Leo

Allow yourself to surrender, Leo. Surrendering isn’t always something that you know how or want to do, but in this case, that is what is necessary.

Regardless of the state of your romantic life, it’s important to surrender to what is. That will allow you to receive the clarity you’ve been searching for.

If you keep pushing previous plans, you’re going to miss the moment when the universe is offering you a divine redirection.

Virgo

Take time to heal, Virgo.

You’ve been on quite the journey in your romantic life with all of the Piscean energy. While this will still be an active time in your life with the North Node in Pisces, you are reaching a point of fruition.

This journey has encouraged you to focus on the reality of your relationship instead of any illusions. Now, you must face what has arisen and sit down and make a plan for moving forward.

Libra

Don’t be afraid to set a boundary, Libra. This Venus retrograde was intense for you as you were given a chance to see your relationship from a different perspective.

While you are doing a good job at not ignoring red flags, you will need to set a boundary today. This boundary should first and foremost protect your peace.

Honoring what you need will ensure that your needs will be met by someone new in your life.

Scorpio

Venus and Saturn in Pisces are activating themes around marriage and commitment, which may result in a proposal or making a solid plan for the future of your relationship.

You are headed for wedding bells soon — so many of your romantic dreams are coming true! Whether this is part of an existing relationship or you just started seeing someone, trust that you’ve finally found your person.

Sagittarius

Take responsibility for your own life, Sagittarius.

There have been recent disruptions or shifts in your relationship and home life. Throughout this process, you’ve been urged to take on greater responsibility so that you can make the changes that will help you progress in your life.

You may have already started this process, but if not, it’s not too late to begin. Take responsibility for what is within your power to change and start taking charge of your life if you genuinely want the love you’ve been thinking about.

Capricorn

There may be a situation today where you will be faced with a decision that could impact the future of your relationship. This choice will be to sacrifice a goal that you’ve had, or see your relationship suffer.

Love sometimes requires sacrifice, Capricorn. While you deserve to fulfill all of your goals, you can’t always do it all.

In this moment, your partner needs to see that you’re willing to make sacrifices in the same way they've done for you in the past.

Aquarius

Be certain of what you need, Aquarius.

Venus and Saturn in Pisces have been trying to teach you precisely what you deserve. However, because you’ve never had a relationship that truly honors your worth, you may not know how to create one.

Spend time reflecting today on what would go into a relationship that truly honors your worth. Journal or make a list of themes and qualities. This will help you with future relationships or finally bring some clarity into an existing connection in your life.

Pisces

While you've been trying to protect yourself from heartbreak, Pisces, what you’ve actually been doing is blocking yourself from receiving the love you desire. You can’t protect yourself from getting hurt and still be open to love.

This is the balance of knowing that you will always be okay because you have yourself. By believing in your ability to love and care for yourself, you may finally be able to take a risk with your heart and be open about how deep your feelings go.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.