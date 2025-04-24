Your Love Horoscope Is Here For April 25 — Lilith Brings Rebellious Authenticity & Change

The April 25 love horoscopes are here to encourage each zodiac sign to not just see their relationship for what it is, but call it out. On Friday, Lilith will oppose the Sun, bringing spiritual awakening and healing. Lilith, the rebel of the zodiac, represents your inner wildness and authenticity. In Scorpio, it is traversing the depths of your soul as it reveals hidden fears and desires. Lilith in Scorpio is a time to confront what you are afraid of in your relationship and honor your genuine desires for love and connection.

While the Sun promises the rewards of confronting your fears, Lilith makes you uncomfortable. What happens in your relationship or subconscious mind may be shocking or confronting, however, it helps your romantic life. Use the rebellious boldness of Lilith to confront what you're afraid of, knowing in your heart it's better to face it than to run from it. Let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on April 25, 2025:

Aries

Your shadow side is a valuable part of who you are, Aries. You don’t need to run from your shadows or demons, but instead lean into what they are trying to reveal.

As Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus, you will face how controlling tendencies have negatively affected your relationship.

This may also be tied to an attraction toward toxic love because of the extreme highs. Use this as a chance to uncover your wounds to attract a truly healthy relationship.

Taurus

Real love is never obsessive, dear Taurus. Lilith in Scorpio will oppose the Taurus Sun in your sign today, shedding light on the type of partners you choose. Whether it’s the proverbial bad boy or girl, you seem to have been overlooking what’s behind the unfulfillment in your romantic life.

Not only can you never change someone, but you can also become obsessed with making it work. You don’t need to fear being single, especially when remaining in an unhealthy relationship will become your downfall.

Gemini

No matter what you do, you can’t make a relationship work that isn’t meant to be, Gemini. Today, as the energy of Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus, you may realize that all of your effort isn’t paying off.

Be mindful of trying to force your partner into counseling, as whether it’s individual or couples counseling, it needs to be their choice.

You can’t do the work of both people in this relationship, and so the time has come to sit back and see what happens when you’re not trying to control the outcome.

Cancer

You don’t have to fear your authentic self, Cancer. You’ve become afraid of being yourself, especially in your romantic relationship.

This leads you to mask or withhold your truth, rather than being honest about your feelings. You need to feel as if you’re enough for yourself.

Try to take time for self-reflection today about how your relationship makes you feel. It may offer a lens into your own healing. While this relationship may have an expiration date, it doesn’t mean it’s your partner’s job to heal your wounds.

Leo

Allow yourself to go deeper into your healing, dearest Leo. As Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus, you will be drawn into themes surrounding generational healing.

The healing you’re being tasked with isn’t just yours from this lifetime, but the romantic decisions of your parents and grandparents.

Reflect on what they choose, versus what you feel called to do. Honoring the generations before you, you can feel confident that you are the cycle breaker.

Virgo

The truth is always necessary, beautiful Virgo. You may face a secret coming out as Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus today. This secret may be one that you’ve been keeping from your partner, or that they have hidden from you.

While the truth does need to come out, you must also be mindful of your reaction. You may be impulsive and reactive today in conversations, which wouldn’t support an open communication channel. If you can, try to be honest about anything before your partner finds out.

Libra

You must make yourself feel worthy, Libra. Not even the best relationship can make you feel worthy if you haven’t already done that for yourself. Until you do, you will tend to attract relationships that don’t honor your worth to teach you what you deserve.

As Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus today, you will experience a sense of worthiness in which you must advocate for yourself. Recognize that it’s better to honor your worthiness being single, than continue to look for it from someone who doesn’t value themselves.

Scorpio

The goal is always to become better, sweet Scorpio. Today, you could feel confronted as Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Taurus Sun in your house of relationships.

Lilith will expose your shadow side, helping you realize that the issues you have been having are because of yourself and not your partner.

While this may not be pleasant to realize, it is a positive step because the one thing you do have control over is yourself. Use this energy for deep self-reflection to see your partner for who they are.

Sagittarius

Admit your insecurities, dearest Sagittarius. You often come across as one of the most confident signs of the zodiac. However, that doesn’t speak to the full truth.

Your insecurities are one of the major reasons as to why relationships haven’t worked out in the past. Either because you felt the need to compete with your partner or let your fear of being abandoned get the best of you.

Yet, when you can admit your insecurities, they suddenly lose their power over you and the future of your romantic life.

Capricorn

You can’t just cut people out of your life, Capricorn. As Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus, you may realize that just cutting people out of your life isn’t the best way to cultivate healthy romantic relationships.

Although this process can be difficult for you, you come across as cold and uncaring, which isn’t true. Rethink your recent decision to cut someone out of your life or reflect before doing so. Instead of cutting this person off, try to be vulnerable with what makes you want to run in the first place.

Aquarius

A relationship should be a shared place of empowerment, Aquarius. Oftentimes, you think about your relationships in terms of power. Either feeling you gave away yours if you were honest about your feelings or needs or feeling like you had it all if your partner divulged how much they cared about you.

But a relationship built on power can never last. Instead of worrying about keeping or attaining power in a relationship, focus on the reciprocal energy within your connection. When power plays are made, both people tend to lose.

Pisces

Hold space for multiple truths, dear Pisces. As Lilith in Scorpio opposes the Sun in Taurus, you will experience a strong period of reflection.

During this time, you will find yourself replaying situations in your current relationship or those from past loves as you strive to find the truth. You didn’t miss the signs, but you did need these connections to learn from.

Wisdom arrives when you can accept everything for what it is, knowing that because you’ve learned karmic lessons, it makes it worth it. Don’t spend too much time overthinking today; instead, journal, allowing yourself to find peace with your process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.