Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 25, 2025

On Friday, April 25, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. Astrologically, we've got the power transit of Moon trine Mars to work with, and if we treat ourselves the right way, we'll end up with much success by the end of the day.

It's not that we doubted such a turn of fortune could happen; we just didn't expect it to happen on this day, so the surprise of it all feels good. It's like a birthday party is being thrown for us, and it kind of humbles us at the same time.

Advertisement

We must open our hearts to receive this turn of fortune. Good thing we're smart, because on this day, we're open and ready to take in all that is good.

Luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs on April 25, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Something clicks into place for you now, Gemini, and it’s more than just good luck; it’s good timing. You've been juggling possibilities, maybe even trying to convince yourself that OK is good enough. But Moon trine Mars says, why settle? You’re about to see a shift that reminds you how sweet life can be when you move with confidence.

This turn of fortune isn’t just external, it starts inside. You’ve been mentally ready for more, and now the universe meets you halfway. A piece of news, a gesture, or a random chance opens a door that you weren’t expecting.

The best part? You’re ready to walk through it. What makes this energy so powerful is your willingness to act on it. You’re not waiting to be chosen anymore; you’re choosing yourself, Gemini.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You’ve been quietly doing the inner work, Cancer, and now the outer world is catching up. This Moon trine Mars energy taps directly into your emotional core and rewards you for the grace you’ve shown through recent challenges.

This isn't random luck, it’s divine timing, and you've earned it. Something shifts in how you feel about yourself. Maybe you stop second-guessing. Maybe you finally forgive someone, including yourself. That's big, Gemini. Keep going for it.

Advertisement

You’re often the giver in the equation, but on this day, you’re being given to. Accept it. Whether it's love, money, or a fresh path you hadn’t considered, the universe is ready to drop something wonderful into your lap. You deserve the very best!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You live for momentum, Sagittarius, and that lucky break you’ve been half-hoping, half-doubting is rolling in. Moon trine Mars kicks up your natural optimism and gives you a real reason to believe again.

There’s a renewed sense of purpose going on here during this day, April 25. Maybe it’s that your energy feels aligned, or maybe you’re just tired of letting hesitation win. You're saying "yes" to life, and it feels great.

Just keep your eyes open, Sagittarius. You don’t want to miss the sign when it shows up — and it will show up. Keep up the good vibes, as you'll know exactly what you must do in the days to come. Stay with the positivity.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.