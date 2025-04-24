4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On April 25, 2025

On April 25, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. This Friday, we're going to see what the super powerful transit of Moon trine Mars has to say for itself. When Mars energy makes itself known, we pay attention, and on this day, we'll see the rise of some personal power.

This day could very well have us finally trusting in our own gut instinct and doing "that thing" we didn't have the nerve to do until now. Courage plays a huge role in this day's message. For these four zodiac signs, this day is all about our ability to jump, meaning, this is the right time to "strike while the iron is hot." Let's do it!

Four zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites on April 25, 2025:

1. Aries

The fire in your belly has been simmering for weeks, Aries, and Moon trine Mars is the match that lights the blaze. This alignment activates your natural instinct to move now and ask questions later. If there’s a risk you’ve been hesitating on, you're about to leap and land on your feet like a pro.

This energy makes you bold but also more emotionally attuned to what matters most. It’s no longer about proving yourself to others; it’s about claiming something that feels undeniably yours. You’re stepping into a space of confidence that doesn’t require applause.

Mars reminds you that courage isn’t noise, it’s motion. You’re not out to start fights, but you’ll absolutely end a cycle that’s been dragging you down. Expect a power move, likely fueled by intuition, and a fierce sense of "no more waiting."

2. Taurus

You’re not always a fan of sudden shifts, Taurus, but this Moon trine Mars alignment whispers something undeniable in your ear: it’s time to act. A quiet yet potent realization is pushing its way to the surface.

You know what you want, and your patience has officially paid off. You feel clear-headed and less filled with drama. This is the kind of day when inner strength becomes outer confidence. Maybe it’s a decision you’ve been sitting on. Maybe it’s a confrontation you’ve been avoiding.

Mars is on your side, and it gives you the green light to pursue what aligns with your true worth. You're ready to stop thinking and start doing. As someone born under the zodiac sign of Taurus, you don't rush, so if you’re moving, it means something real.

3. Virgo

You’ve been analyzing all the angles, Virgo, but Moon trine Mars doesn’t wait for a perfect plan, it pushes you to trust yourself. This energy slices through your tendency to overthink and hands you a golden feeling of intuitive energy. Don’t ignore it.

The cosmic push here helps you make a decision based on knowing, not guessing. What once felt uncertain suddenly makes sense, and you’re not afraid to take a calculated leap. There’s action here, but it’s not rash — it’s refined.

You’ve done your homework, now it’s time to execute. You may surprise yourself with how bold you’re willing to be. That quiet courage you carry? It’s roaring now. You're now stepping into your strength with grace and sharp precision.

4. Libra

Balance is your power, Libra, but Moon trine Mars urges you to tilt the scales in your favor. This energy hits your emotional center and wakes up the part of you that’s been too nice for too long. There’s nothing wrong with being the "nice guy," but not at the cost of your own needs.

Expect a wave of "I deserve better" and the willingness to actually go get it. Mars helps you speak up or make a decisive move, and there’s an empowered beauty in watching you choose yourself.

You’ve known for a while that something had to shift, and now it feels like the moment to stop compromising and start claiming. Whether in love, work, or personal boundaries, this is a power surge, Libra. Don’t waste it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.