Marriage isn't easy, however, this doesn't mean it isn't worth it. Sure, it isn't always easy, but when you have a partner who truly understands you, lifts you up, and cherishes you, marriage can transform your life for the better. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case. Research shows that the long-term health of a relationship depends less on the big moments and more on how partners consistently treat each other in daily life. The small signs tend to speak louder than grand gestures, and when those signs point toward neglect, disrespect, or a lack of effort, they’re worth paying attention to.

No relationship is perfect, and every marriage has its ups and downs. But sometimes, behavior that seems caused by run-of-the-mill frustration can actually be a sign of deeper issues, especially when they start to add up. A husband doesn’t have to be overtly cruel or unfaithful to leave his partner feeling emotionally drained or alone. In fact, the most troubling behaviors are often subtle, disguised as quirks or just how he is, and they can fly under the radar for years. Here are some of the more understated but meaningful signs of a not-so-great husband, according to what the research says.

These are 11 subtle signs of a not-so-great husband, according to research

1. He constantly criticizes and belittles his partner

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The first subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if they constantly criticize and belittle their partner. When someone truly loves a person, they'd never intentionally hurt them. From arguing to having a simple discussion, a husband who adores his partner is careful with his words.

Now, will he always get it right? No. But the difference between a great husband and a not-so-great husband lies in what they decide to do next. While a great husband will apologize sincerely, correct his behavior, and refuse to repeat the offense, a terrible husband will continue to belittle their partner and then pretend they never belittled them afterwards.

According to the Gottman Institute, criticism and belittlement are a form of contempt, which is the number one factor leading to divorce. So, while husbands might feel tempted to say whatever is on their mind, if their comment doesn't help and is aimed at hurting their partner, then it's best to keep those thoughts to themselves.

Advertisement

2. He lacks sympathy

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone has been at a point in their relationship where they needed to connect with their partner. During heated moments or emotionally charged conversations, the difference between having sympathy for your partner or being cold to them can bring about closeness or tear the relationship apart.

One subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he lacks sympathy. A man doesn't need to experience what his partner feels in order to feel for them, but showing support, concern, and a little empathy can go a long way in making someone feel connected and not alone.

After all, we all need a support system. According to the American Psychological Association, having a healthy support system is crucial for overall well-being and longevity. Despite this fact, not-so-great husbands refuse to show an ounce of concern, making their partner feel disregarded, isolated, misunderstood, and disrespected.

Advertisement

3. He's controlling

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Another subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he's controlling. When a couple gets married, there's a certain amount of freedom they must give up to make their relationship work. What once was traveling or partying without anyone's permission has now turned into giving their partner a one-week notice in advance because they have kids or other responsibilities to look after.

Still, despite how married life has changed things, there is a certain amount of freedom allocated to both parties regardless of their married status. From being able to wear what they want to spending time with friends, certain things ought not to be controlled.

Nobody likes the idea of being with someone who is controlling, and for good reason. Controlling behavior is associated with both PTSD and depression. So, while not-so-great husbands might see their controlling behavior as justified, in reality, it is often a pipeline for harmful behavior.

Advertisement

4. He avoids responsibility

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Now, it's understandable when people want to avoid responsibility. After spending eight to twelve hours working, the last thing someone wants to do is come home and work another few hours. Still, this is 2025, and life has changed since the 1950s. Women are working similar hours to men and contributing half of their paycheck to the bills.

As a result, the old ideology of household duties being a woman's responsibility has got to go. And while many husbands understand this, a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is choosing to avoid responsibility anyway. Whether these men like it or not, if their partner constantly has to clean up after them, or worse, do everything alone, this adds an unprecedented amount of stress.

According to a study in 2023, both men and women who took on most of the household duties experienced symptoms of depression. So, while irresponsible husbands might not feel as if their actions matter, their partner's mental health is likely suffering as a result of their carelessness.

To avoid this, both parties should sit down and create a schedule. In the schedule, they should each be assigned responsibilities, and ideally, do these responsibilities around the same time. That way, they feel more encouraged to work as a unit, as cleaning together is a lot more enjoyable and connected than doing chores separately.

Advertisement

5. His behavior is inconsistent

Shift Drive | Shutterstock

Everyone's heard the old saying that actions speak louder than words. It's long been thought that people's actions are aligned with their true intentions and that people whose actions are insincere are often insincere themselves, and a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if his behavior is inconsistent.

These men can't tell their partner they love them one minute while completely doing the opposite the next. From cheating to belittling their partner, these actions show just how terrible a husband someone is.

According to clinically trained coach and therapist Heather Gray, "Relationships thrive when needs are met and falter when they're not. That fact, quite simply, is non-negotiable."

Despite this, terrible husbands continue to justify their actions by downplaying the impact of their actions. Unfortunately, this doesn't get them very far, as being inconsistent will likely end in one way: divorce.

Advertisement

6. He disregards his partner's feelings

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

The next subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he disregards his partner's feelings. Now, to be fair, many men don't go out of their way to intentionally disregard their partner's feelings. Despite popular belief, some husbands truly don't intentionally mean to disregard their partner's feelings. It's unfortunate, but many men weren't taught how to be vulnerable, let alone express their emotions. Because of this, many husbands, even great ones, might unintentionally disregard their partner's feelings and go straight into logical or fixer-upper mode.

This type of behavior only makes their partner feel worse, as most people crave feeling understood. According to a study published in 2022, feeling misunderstood predicted higher perceived stress, lower life satisfaction, and motivation.

Thankfully, understanding husbands do their best to meet their partner's needs, unlike not-so-great husbands who understand that this behavior is harmful and refuse to listen to their partner anyway.

Advertisement

7. He doesn't try to change

fizkes | Shutterstock

Nobody is perfect. Whether it's a friendship or a marriage, there is bound to be a time when someone messes up and makes a mistake. Still, a good husband will always do his best to change his ways and reflect on his actions. Yet, a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he doesn't try to change.

Husbands aren't perfect, and their partners shouldn't expect them to always get it right. They're human beings are allowed to make mistakes and most importantly, learn from them. However, if a husband makes a mistake and refuses to change or truly reflect, then this behavior can be extremely damaging.

Men who refuse to change can't expect their partners to stick around forever. After a while, even the most patient people out there can get sick and tired of putting up with poor behavior. So, while not-so-great husbands might think they're winning, in the long run, they could be destroying their marriage without them even realizing it.

Advertisement

8. He refuses to communicate

New Africa | Shutterstock

There's no flourishing marriage without communication. Whether husbands like it or not, discussing those vulnerable emotions or uncomfortable moments is the only way to keep a marriage from falling apart, and a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he refuses to communicate.

Lack of communication can easily spell disaster, even for the strongest of relationships. From feeling misunderstood to feeling frustrated, avoidance can build up to resentment if husbands aren't careful, and this type of marital tension can impact both parties' well-being.

That being said, not-so-great husbands typically avoid communication because they don't know how. This is why it's important to seek professional help or even to enforce rules during these serious discussions. For instance, only using 'I statements,' not speaking until the other person is finished, refusing to undermine their emotions, and taking a few-minute break when tensions rise are the best ways to ensure the conversation remains both civil and productive.

Advertisement

9. He uses silence as a weapon

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

If you've ever felt overwhelmed to the point of shutting down, you're not alone. Believe it or not, refusing to speak is common in relationships. When one partner feels unheard or overwhelmed, they might go into silence mode to protect their mental health. That being said, a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he uses silence as a weapon.

There's a difference between unconsciously becoming silent versus using silence to guilt-trip others. Not-so-great husbands will use silence to get their partner to cave and agree with whatever demands they have. This might not sound like a huge deal, but this type of behavior can have drastic consequences later down the line.

According to a study published in Communication Monographs, partners reported less satisfaction when their partner used a detached form of communication. So, while not-so-great husbands might think that they're winning, in essence, they're destroying their partner's overall well-being in the process, possibly leading to a huge fallout later down the line.

Advertisement

10. He downplays his partner's achievements

fizkes | Shutterstock

When one partner wins, both partners win. Whether their partner gets a promotion or graduates from college, there should be joy in seeing their partner thrive and reach higher levels in life. Unfortunately, not all husbands are supportive of their partner's achievements, and a subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he downplays his partner's achievements.

Only a truly insecure man will downplay their partner's success. As most people know, confident men don't feel intimidated by confident and successful partners. Yet, when someone has sorted through their own insecurities, they might engage in harmful behavior that takes away from their partner's achievements.

Whether it's proposing at someone's graduation or throwing cake in their wife's face during celebrations, there's no worse feeling than feeling as if someone's husband isn't rooting for them. Not only does this make someone feel belittled, but it can also make someone feel isolated and alone in their happiness. This isn't great, as the American Psychological Association found that isolation leads to depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function, and accelerated cognitive decline. So, if a husband truly wants to improve himself, then not taking away from his partner's big moment is a must.

Advertisement

11. He disregards his partner's boundaries

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Finally, the last subtle sign of a not-so-great husband is if he disregards his partner's boundaries. In any relationship, there's a huge need to set boundaries. One study published in 2022 found that poor work-life boundaries tend to lead to burnout. In the same way, poor boundaries in a marriage can also lead to burnout, resentment, or overall discomfort. This is why both parties must discuss what they're okay with and not okay with, and learn to respect their boundaries.

When a husband doesn't do this, it can lead to tension in the marriage. Not only will their wife feel unheard, unloved, and frankly uncomfortable, but she'll grow resentful as her husband keeps pushing her boundaries, despite how much she tells him she doesn't appreciate it. This, in turn, can lead to the ending of a marriage, as someone can only be pushed so far before they inevitably explode.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.