2 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On April 25, 2025

Today’s horoscopes help two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance as Mars in Leo squares off in a dramatic opposition with Pluto in Aquarius on April 25, 2025. Mars, the planet of motivation, ignites our courage. Meanwhile, Pluto in Aquarius helps us to find our purpose and evolve in a big way. Sure, this opposition can stir up tension, but that friction? That’s your growth zone.

Channeling that intensity into empowerment. Mars in Leo dares you to own and express your talents, while Pluto in Aquarius says break the mold and claim success on your own terms. If you're willing to face your fears and act with integrity, this alignment can manifest luck and abundance that’s enduring.

Don’t be afraid to take a risk or walk away from what no longer fits. This energy rewards the two zodiac signs who own their power and receive major luck as a result.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, today, you are a force of nature. With Mars in your sign, you’re radiating raw energy, magnetic charm and a no-nonsense attitude when chasing your goals. You’re not just ready to take action — you need to. This is the kind of energy that wakes you up in the morning and drives you to make bold strides toward prosperity.

The universe is backing you with full momentum. Own your ambition and fully step into your power, where abundance awaits due to your courageous actions.

But Pluto isn’t letting you shine without a reality check. Your relationships are evolving — not because something’s broken, but because you’ve grown. This isn’t just about romance; it’s about the important people who hold space in your life. Power dynamics, buried truths, or lingering tensions may surface, urging you to look deeper and get real about what’s working and what’s not.

As intense as it may feel, this opportunity for major transformation brings good fortune. Today, build relationships that reflect the emerging confident, radiant version of you.

Let go of minimizing yourself or settling for dynamics that no longer serve your worth. Instead, lean into bold authenticity — the kind that attracts people who honor your growth. Today's abundance flows from owning your power and nurturing the partnerships that support and amplify your light. Trust that what’s falling away is making room for deeper intimacy, soulful alignment, and relationships that honour your growth, clearing the way for lasting prosperity.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Today’s Mars-Pluto opposition energizes your relationships, Aquarius, inviting you to experience the deep transformation you've been undergoing as you redefine your personality. This journey of self-discovery has empowered you to gain greater control over how you project yourself into the world, enriching your connections with others.

However, today you may notice tensions rising in relationships, whether with a romantic partner, a friend, or a business associate. These tensions aren’t meant to derail your progress but to highlight how far you’ve come. Focus on compromise and collaboration, seeking common ground that fosters mutual respect and shared goals.

By letting go of ego-driven desires and working towards unity, you’ll strengthen your bonds and unlock the abundance of prosperity in more meaningful, harmonious relationships.

As you continue navigating these shifts, Aquarius, today's Mars-Pluto opposition offers a powerful opportunity for self-reflection. You may uncover emotional patterns or fears that have influenced your past relationships. Now is the time to confront these tendencies honestly and with self-awareness. By embracing these revelations, you’ll gain the clarity needed to transform lingering negative patterns into forces for positive change.

This newfound understanding will help you approach your relationships with a revolutionary perspective that aligns with your evolving self. Expect to manifest greater abundance as you cultivate relationships that respect your growth and amplify your light, paving the way for deeper, more authentic connections that bring lasting prosperity.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.