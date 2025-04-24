Lingering Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 25, 2025

On Friday, April 25, 2025, lingering sadness ends for three zodiac signs. It would be nice to think that we could just wish our sadness away, and while there's some truth to that idea, it's good to have a helper. Our helper on this day is the astrological transit of Moon trine Mars.

With Moon trine Mars, we begin to see our sadness as a drag, a burden, something that isn't doing anything for us anymore. We're not getting inspired by it, nor are we creating great pieces of art because of its presence in our lives. For three zodiac signs, we feel as if the Moon trine Mars energy is here to help us see our own sadness as a result of the past, something that no longer exists. This is what we want and need, and it could be the beginning of something beautiful and happy.

Lingering sadness ends for three zodiac signs on April 25, 2025:

1. Taurus

You’ve carried something heavy for a long time, Taurus, and while you’ve worn it well, the truth is that it’s been exhausting. Moon trine Mars helps you draw a line between what was and what no longer needs to be. This isn’t about denying your feelings. It’s about choosing not to let them define your future.

There’s a wave of strength underneath the surface now, and it’s lifting you up. You’re not escaping your sadness — you’re understanding it and finally letting it go. The burden starts to feel unfamiliar, and that’s your cue: it doesn’t belong to you anymore.

What comes next feels lighter. A smile you don't have to force. A moment of peace that lasts a little longer. That’s how healing begins; quietly, but undeniably. You're turning the page with steady hands and a stronger heart.

2. Scorpio

You know how to sit with darkness, Scorpio. You’ve made friends with your shadows more than once, but this time, it’s different. This time, you don’t want to brood. You want out. Moon trine Mars gives you the courage to leave the pain behind and not look back.

Something clicks in you on April 25. That sadness? It’s no longer interesting. It’s not romantic or useful; it’s just heavy. And you, in all your depth and wisdom, finally realize you don’t need it to feel powerful. You’re choosing life. You’re choosing now.

This is an emotional reset that feels strangely refreshing. You may even laugh at how long you let that ache linger. Mars says, "Enough is enough," and you agree. So you rise up, Scorpio; not with drama, but with determination. And that? That’s freedom.

3. Aquarius

You don’t often show the world when you’re hurting, Aquarius. You keep it tucked behind ideas, distractions, and a busy mind. But Moon trine Mars has a way of clearing the fog, reminding you that you don't need to intellectualize your sadness; you need to release it.

This day marks a shift from being emotionally distant to emotionally done. You are over it, Aquarius. The sadness in you has become creepy, not productive, or in the slightest bit inspiring. You are over being dragged down by your own mind.

There’s lightness coming in on April 25, and it feels real this time. Not an escape, not a trick of the mind, but a genuine sense that you're stepping out of the shadows. You don’t need to explain it to anyone. Just feel it. It’s yours now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.