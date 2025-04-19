5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Luck & Good Fortune On April 21, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune on April 21. Monday falls on a Stable Day in the Chinese calendar, and this one is ruled by the Metal Monkey, an energy that helps things stick. The luck showing up today is less about chaos or breakthroughs, and more about long-term moves actually starting to pay off. It’s Monday, yes, but not the kind that drags. It’s the kind that reminds you you’re building something real and the universe wants to back it. For five animal signs in particular, today brings powerful energy for success, support, and personal wins that feel earned and deeply satisfying.

Advertisement

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Today brings the kind of solid, self-assured energy that helps you realize you’re actually doing fine. The fact that it’s your zodiac day (Metal Monkey) means your instincts are sharper than usual, and people are picking up on your energy in the best way. If you’ve been dealing with stop-start momentum lately or feeling unsure about where you stand in someone’s life, today helps reset that vibe completely. You get validation and not just emotionally, but in a real-world way. Someone’s actions confirm that you’re chosen, trusted, and seen.

Advertisement

Luck shows up through people treating you like you’re more essential than you realized. Whether it's a boss leaning on you for something high-value or a friend showing deep loyalty, you’re reminded of your worth and it changes how you show up. There’s also a bit of sneaky money luck today, especially from past work or delayed payments, so keep an eye on your inbox and accounts.

By the end of the day, something that’s been bothering you might start to fade. This is the kind of Monday that restores your confidence and gets your momentum back on track.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today gives you that rare feeling of emotional security and financial reassurance at the same time. The Metal Monkey energy harmonizes with your work ethic and loyalty, and the Stable Day grounds it all into something you can build from. If you’ve been worried about bills, timing, or whether a recent decision was the right one, the universe gives you a subtle but very real nod of reassurance. A message, gesture, or unexpected help comes through and immediately makes you feel less alone.

Your luck today is about being quietly prioritized. You’re just asking for reciprocity, a little care, and maybe one good piece of news to start your week. That’s exactly what Monday delivers. Someone who has power to help you (financially or emotionally) starts showing up more consistently. And if you’ve been doing the heavy lifting in a relationship, you’ll notice someone actually matching your effort for once.

Don’t be surprised if a new routine or commitment starts today that sets you up for major gains later. This is the kind of energy that whispers to you to keep going. What you are doing is working.

Advertisement

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

This is one of those rare Mondays where things actually feel easier. The Stable Day gives your sign a major glow-up in terms of timing and influence. You’re able to get what you want without having to fight for it. If there’s been something you’ve needed (a favor, an extension, a second chance), today is the day to ask. There’s a smoother energy surrounding you right now, and it helps you make strong moves without burning yourself out.

Financially, there’s also a little edge here, especially if you've been waiting on approval or some form of backing. Something goes through today that puts you in a better position. It might not be huge right away, but it creates a ripple effect that supports you long-term. You’re setting the tone for a more empowered season.

Advertisement

There’s also a chance for reconciliation in a connection that’s felt stuck. Someone may be more open or cooperative than you expected. If you've been carrying silent tension, today might finally let you breathe again.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day has your name all over it. The Monkey energy blends beautifully with your natural sharpness, and Stable Days reward your attention to detail and quiet ambition. There’s something very validating about Monday, like someone finally sees the work you've been doing behind the scenes and gives it the credit it deserves. Expect a win in a space where you’ve felt invisible lately. It might come through praise, payment, or an open door you didn’t expect to walk through this early.

Good fortune also touches your living situation or sense of safety. You might score a deal, get surprising help with something that felt expensive, or feel more at peace about how your future is unfolding. Whatever happens, it helps reduce pressure and gives you more breathing room emotionally and financially.

Also, if you’ve been doubting whether a risk or leap of faith was worth it, oday brings proof that yes, it absolutely was. Even if you're not at the finish line yet, you're officially on the right road.

Advertisement

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

This Monday might start quietly, but don’t let that fool you. There's power moving under the surface. The Metal Monkey stirs up your boldness, but in a calculated way that actually works in your favor. You’re not impulsive today. You’re strategic. And that shift makes everything easier. Whether you’re navigating a complicated decision or trying to make a good impression, you’re hitting the sweet spot of charm and credibility and that combo brings lucky results.

This is a great day for starting new plans, especially anything involving money or working closely with someone. You’re attracting people who want to help you grow and not just cheer you on. Something that felt stuck might start moving again today because someone else finally gets on board or gives you the support you've been waiting on.

Advertisement

There’s also a quiet emotional win coming, possibly around respect or stability in a relationship where you’ve felt overlooked. Someone sees your value now, and they’re finally acting like it. That change might seem small, but it will matter more than you think.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.