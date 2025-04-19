The Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 20, 2025 — Release What No Longer Serves You

Starting April 20, 2025, each zodiac sign's love horoscope experiences the Last Quarter Moon as a time for reflection and to release. This doesn’t mean that a break-up is in store, but it may help you let go of the past, old grudges, or the anxiety surrounding controlling an outcome. There is never a true ending in astrology, but rather a chance for metamorphosis. What once caused heartbreak could become the source of gratitude, confusion and clarity in an instant of truth. Let go of the life you thought you’d live, so you can make space for the one you are meant to.

Aquarius is an air sign, so grounding yourself will be important during this time, which the Taurus Season should help with. Rather than looking for answers outside of yourself or comparing your life to everybody’s, use this as a chance to look within. Aquarius brings inspiration and creativity to your life, helping you realize exactly what you need and giving you the freedom to pursue it.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 20, 2025:

Aries

It’s OK to grow out of who you once were, Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise in your house of romantic and social connections. This will serve as an awakening to realize that not everyone you surround yourself with is truly aligned with who you’ve become.

It can be difficult to let go of people in your life; however, it will create space for new romantic connections and friendships. Be willing to outgrow certain connections that can’t see you for the person you’ve become.

Taurus

The only thing that matters is how you feel, sweet Taurus. It can be difficult to recognize that though loved ones may surround you, the only person whose opinion matters is yours.

Learning not to base your romantic decisions on others is often a profound lesson in your life, and it’s one the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will assist you with.

Let go of wanting to appear to have the perfect relationship, or in receiving the validation of those closest to you. Instead, listen to your heart and base any decisions on your feelings.

Gemini

Excuses only take away your happiness, Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will occur in your house of new beginnings and expansion. This is the place where your dreams are born. You can’t let excuses stop you from creating the life you desire, although that may mean changing your romantic life.

Aquarius energy helps you to expand your life, try new experiences, and cultivate the deeply spiritual relationship you desire. Let go of the excuses for why you can’t or something won’t work out.

Cancer

You must make space for the relationship you want, dearest Cancer. You have been alone for a while, even if you’re newly single or still struggling to end a relationship.

Being on your own represents the feeling that you are the one responsible for everyone else in your life. You have been the caretaker and the planner, and because of that, your independence has become a shield.

With the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you will be guided to release that hyper-independence that you use to protect yourself and make space for the relationship you genuinely want. You don’t have to keep doing everything on your own, however you must create space for someone else to step in.

Leo

It’s OK to let go, Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius occurs in your house of relationships and love and may also be the source of a profound ending. You’ve been navigating challenges in your romantic life since the end of last year.

With so many planets retrograde in 2025 you haven’t had the clarity or confidence to make any big decisions, however that will be changing.

Trust your heart, especially if you’ve felt this coming for a while, as once Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, the truth will become unavoidable.

Virgo

Take some time for yourself, beautiful Virgo. Aquarius energy rules your house of well-being, including rest, self-care, and simply having some alone time.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius may cause you to need some solitude to take a break from all that has recently arisen in your romantic life.

Mercury and Venus retrograde in Pisces was not an easy time in your relationship, so no matter where you stand with your partner, taking some time for yourself would be of benefit.

Use this to plan a special day for yourself or work in your garden. There is nothing wrong with craving the quiet that comes from being at peace with yourself.

Libra

Allow yourself to be comfortable with your truth, Libra. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will occur in your house of romantic commitment, joy, and family matters.

This is a time to let go of arguments and make peace with your partner. It may also involve you moving through some final stages of inner child healing to return to truly being in love with your life. Wherever you find yourself, just know it’s safe to let go and trust that this happiness you’re feeling is here to stay.

Scorpio

Be mindful of the actions you take, Scorpio. Aquarius energy does represent truth, but it also serves as a rebellion from anything that feels limiting in your life. In your case, this energy rules over your home and those you share it with.

Pluto in Aquarius will be responsible for major changes over the coming decades, however it’s important to go slow. When you deny your truth or divine guidance, matters in your life will become difficult. This could result in your staging your rebellion today and taking drastic action.

Sagittarius

Everything turns out in the ways it’s meant to, dearest Sagittarius. It’s easy to hold onto regrets or think that somehow you are the one that screwed up a particular relationship in your life. However, everything does turn out the way that it’s meant to.

Some people are only meant to be in your life for a season, not forever. Let the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius help to heal your heart and let go of what is holding you back from new love.

Capricorn

Honor your inner voice, Capricorn. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will occur in your house of value and self-worth. This release time will help you overcome the fear that you don’t deserve great love.

Rather than settling for what is easy or comfortable, this lunation will help you align with what you truly deserve and reveal how you’ve been giving your power away in romantic relationships. Use this energy to reprogram your inner voice, ensuring everything you tell yourself honors your divine sense of worthiness.

Aquarius

You don’t need to hold onto the past, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will move through your zodiac sign, helping you shed your past's emotional weight. While you are stereotypically known as a zodiac sign that is detached, the truth is you tend to carry the emotions from past relationships.

This is part of your processing; however, sometimes there is no better answer than that it was all part of helping you grow and improve. Try to focus on setting an intention for emotional release during this time so that you can finally feel free from your past.

Pisces

Dream a little dream, sweet Pisces. Or rather, in your case, an incredible one. Aquarius energy heightens your intuition and spiritual insight, while the Last Quarter Moon will help you release what isn’t needed.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you will be able to discern what intuition is versus fear or anxiety. This will allow you to have greater faith in your decision-making abilities in relationships and trust your heart with a potential new lover. Let go of the doubt and start trusting your intuition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.