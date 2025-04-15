What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 16, 2025, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot horoscope is here, zodiac signs! We have a beautiful day ahead of us on April 16, 2025. The Sun is in Aries and the Moon is in Sagittarius. We have a fun-filled day, but also one that brings honesty to a high level. Not only do the cards speak directly to us in a unique way, but Mars enters Leo. Mars in Leo brings up the Sun tarot card.

The Sun speaks about happiness and wholeness regardless of our life circumstances. We are ready for this, aren't we? Let's embrace the love! Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign, according to the tarot card for the day.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about April 16, 2025, per the tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Some things change quickly, and you simply cannot plan to prepare. Today, you may be caught off guard by situations that you could not foresee by any means.

This may shake your confidence in your ability to predict or foresee how your schedule will go. Rather than focus on what you cannot control, pivot and see an opportunity.

It’s time to double down on what you can. Review the areas that need to be fortified. Put a plan in place so that next time something similar like this occurs, you’re ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

No one likes to feel left out, but even the most well-intentioned friendships can result in one person sensing exclusion from the group. Today, you may feel like an outlier, and it can be tough to admit to a friend that this hurts your heart.

If you're one of those tough cookies who maintains an independent presence, today's lesson is that you can swallow your pride and say you want more attention.

Admitting you need that from someone you care about shows vulnerability. It opens the door to your relationship in a mighty way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're one of those beautiful souls who radiate spiritual energy, and today, you bring someone into a sense of wonder and awe when they get to know you better.

It may be how you explain mysterious topics like astrology or the tarot. It could even be how you share insight into the personality of others through your study of the subject.

Today, you can bridge the knowledge gap from what you see and intuitively sense. It's a great day for exchanging ideas and giving yourself away intellectually, like you don't ordinarily get to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have to work very hard for the things you want in life, and every once in a while, a leader still must take a role that requires great work and learning from someone else. Today, you may feel like doing much more hands-on training than you would prefer.

Don’t lament the process. Sometimes, when you have a chance to see things and learn from them from the ground up, it gives you valuable insight into the entire process.

This may be the foundation that you stand firmly upon in the future. So enjoy it, take notes, and let it infiltrate your mind so that you are wiser and smarter than ever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Everyone loves new energy, and that is why it’s so hard to resist. You may feel like you are being pulled in a new direction, which excites you so much that you forget everything you’re doing in the moment and feel like you must seize the day now.

This is a risky endeavor, especially since it could lead you to regret. Slow down. Ask yourself if it really is so serious that you must drop everything you do to pursue it. There will be times when a decision requires that level of risk. It’s not worth it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's so nice to be around a warm personality, so when you can show off your hospitable side, do so. You don't have to be invited to a party or go to one; you can start with the people in your own home.

It's often said that people treat family more harshly than strangers, and if this has been the case in your homelife lately, today marks the day where things start to change.

Go above and beyond with the people in your life. Speak more kindly. Be more gentle. Aim to create a home and environment that is a natural haven from a harsh world.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have a lot of great ideas, and what matters at the start of a new day isn’t how much you are doing, but often how much you are planning and making sense of what you desire to do.

Today, focus on organizing and structuring your ideas rather than jumping ahead and starting many little projects, thinking that one or all will lead you to success or even money.

When you put them into an organized place, you can work out the details to see their viability and pick the one that seems to align most with your passion and goals.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Today, confusion may set in about something you felt confident about in the past. Something could be said that makes you doubt your relationship, or you may start to question whether or not you like what you’re doing now or need to change.

These are normal processes that occur in everyone’s life. Maybe you need to do one thing to invite some excitement into your world. When was the last time you did an activity that challenged you? What might you be able to do to create a sense of adventure within your safety zones?

Today, before you question everything, including your identity, see if one small activity can help you feel better about your current situation. It can be just as simple as trying something new instead of changing everything.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

What would life be without friendship? Today, you have a beautiful chance to spend time with people who love and support you, and more importantly, they bring out the best in you.

Contact them if you have a good friend you have not spoken to in quite some time. Break the silence and bring people back into your world that provides meaning and value.

It’s very easy to get caught up in your daily grind and forget that some individuals would love to be more intimately involved in your life. So don’t wait to feel alone; instead, socialize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes you can be a little too trusting, and placing your heart in the wrong hands can cause you much pain and sorrow in the future. Whether dating someone new or choosing to rebuild a relationship with a current partner, it’s important to listen to your intuition and not ignore it. Whenever you feel a nudge you can’t deny, rather than give someone else the benefit of the doubt, give it to yourself.

This may mean asking tough questions that are awkward and uncomfortable or taking time for yourself to think things through so that you are clear on your thoughts.

The beauty of self-trust and self-love exercised in this way is that it allows you to test whether or not you are in a situation that aligns with what the universe wants for you. Don’t be afraid to shake things up, especially when coming from a pure place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

It’s good to let your guard down whenever you are happy. You may have experienced pain and past sorrow, which taught you always to fear positive moments.

But why allow something you went through before that was painful to dominate your future? Instead, believe that good things happen to good people, including you.

So when you are met with opportunities to have faith, exercise, trust, receive a gift, or be in the moment, permit yourself to go all in. You’ve already overcome challenges, so you know you are resilient at the core of your being.

If you are afraid of being hurt, remember just how strong you really are. There’s nothing you can’t face in the future that you haven’t already overcome in your past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles.

There’s a future you that gets to enjoy all the fruit of your hard work and effort. You are planting the seeds of prosperity through your daily choices. Today, you may see signs of that and what it will look like. It could mean more time with family and friends.

You may have enough income to buy a place of your own or to rent an area that you want to live in. However, you envision the future, ensure you get it clearly in your mind. Because the more energy you generate in that reality, the more powerful that intention becomes.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.