4 Zodiac Signs Are Done Overthinking & Ready To Make Moves When Mercury Enters Aries On April 16

Once Mercury enters Aries on April 15, 2025, four zodiac signs are done overthinking and ready to make moves. Mercury turned direct on April 7, continuing its transit through ethereal Pisces until April 16 when it re-enters the sign Aries. Aries is the polar opposite of Pisces. While Pisces likes to express itself in an intuitive or emotional way, often struggling with clear, logical thought patterns, Aries is the opposite and likes clear, straightforward communication and thinking.

Mercury in Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, as opposed to Jupiter and Neptune (the planets that rule Pisces), which are more idealistic. Mars is to the point and ready to make things happen, just like Aries, Gemini, Virgo, and Leo, the four zodiac signs that are done overthinking and ready to move forward starting on April 16.

1. Aries

Aries is by nature a fast mover and thinker and likes action. They may have felt like a bird in a cage during Mercury’s transit through Pisces — you will seldom meet an Aries who is a wallflower or lets grass grow under their feet. Mercury has been transiting Aries' 12th house which rules the subconscious mind and has been stirring things up for Aries in an unseen way or bringing up issues from the past which Aries is typically not a fan of. Pisces is a little too emotional and foggy for Aries anyway.

When Mercury re-enters Aries, this zodiac sign's overthinking will be finished and Aries will be ready to move forward in every way as Mercury transits their first house of self. This will create a huge shift toward more assertive and direct communication.

Since Aries is associated with bravery, they will feel bolder in expressing their ideas and will communicate in a very direct manner. The only drawback is they may act impulsively or even be a little too direct for some people, so being mindful of communication with others and the way conversations are approached is a good idea.

2. Gemini

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, so Mercury’s retrogrades typically mean the retrograde period feels more powerful to those born under this zodiac sign. Mercury in Pisces has been confusing and delaying in terms of career matters and projects for Gemini. Perhaps projects have been put on hold or delayed indefinitely and communication has been an issue.

Gemini likes to move like the wind, always thinking, creating, and making things happen — so this has not been the best of times. Gemini has thought and rethought where they want to go and what they want to make happen, and now this will become possible once again when Mercury enters Aries.

Mercury in Pisces is not especially compatible with Gemini, who certainly isn’t tuned into foggy and ethereal thinking or having such a hard time making decisions. Expect to hit the ground running with Mars-ruled Mercury in Aries, which is also a far more compatible sign.

Decisions will be made and life will pick back up all around, but especially in terms of career. Gemini will go back to being their typical talkative and logical brainy self. With expansive Jupiter in your sign, you can expect to shine, feel like yourself, and make things happen in your career once again!

3. Virgo

Like Gemini, Virgo is also ruled by Mercury. While Gemini embodies Mercury’s adaptability and communication, Virgo is focused on the practical and analytical sides of the planet.

Mercury has been stirring up Virgo’s seventh house of partners. This can include both personal and professional partnerships along with those who are in Virgo’s life on a day-to-day basis. Communication may have slowed down or not gone well, meetings may have been missed and situations between people may have been unclear.

All of this is about to change, however, when Mercury enters Aries. Virgo will begin to move forward again and relationships can be mended. Worst case, with Saturn also transiting the seventh house, some relationships may end — of course, this is an extreme manifestation of this energy, and if a relationship does end, there is a good reason. In some cases, relationships may have been healed over the past few weeks. but either way, Virgo is determined to make sure all of their relationships are solid, mutual, and healthy moving forward.

Virgos will find their equilibrium again when Mercury enters Aries. Their energy will return along with any issues relating to contractual agreements and they will quickly move forward with their typical clarity and focus.

4. Leo

Leo is a fixed fire sign that is usually full of energy, confidence, and charisma. It’s not that they lose these qualities during retrograde Mercury, but like everything else, things can go sideways for a time including their communication with others — which is vital to Leo.

Mercury in Pisces is not especially compatible with Leo and it has been transiting their eighth house, which rules intimacy, money, debt, taxes, change, and transformation. Leo has done a great deal of thinking about these matters and some changes may have occurred, both expected and unexpected. Secrets may have been revealed which may or may not have been correct or true.

This is about to change as Mercury enters Aries in Leo’s ninth house. This is the house where ideas are formed along with education, travel, and worldview. Aries is very compatible with Leo and they can expect to feel mentally re-charged with a surge of new ideas. They may delve into some type of education that does not have to be formal or plan to travel.

This will be a period of expanding their minds, absorbing knowledge, and potentially challenging outdated beliefs among themselves or others.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.